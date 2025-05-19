



While public transport and soft mobility are on the rise, the French remain deeply attached to their vehicles. 79% of them depend on their car for shopping, picking up children from school, going on vacation, or attending medical appointments (source: IFOP). However, a defective or broken-down vehicle is a safety risk, a constraint to manage, and can even simply paralyze daily life and plans.

To address this, Midas, the auto maintenance and repair brand of the Mobivia group, is launching a new communication platform, designed with the creative agency of the dentsu group, DENTSU CREATIVE. It delivers a strong message to vehicle drivers:



"With Midas, you can always move forward."





Whether you drive thermal, hybrid, or electric vehicles, the network has adapted and trained for technological advancements over the years. Midas has long known how to maintain and repair all types of vehicles and breakdowns, and wants to make this even more known. This promise of expertise is complemented by a relational and service quality promise, a major strength that the brand wishes to highlight with this new campaign: with its 370 human-sized centers across the country, the 24-hour guaranteed appointment, and the special attention given to each customer, Midas understands drivers better than anyone.

To illustrate this new promise, DENTSU CREATIVE started with situations we have all experienced: when we know little about cars, it is extremely difficult to explain a breakdown or technical problem to our mechanic. Incessant beeps, flashing lights, metallic clanks, low rumbles... can lead us to mimic these sounds to try to be understood. These often comical situations are used by the brand to demonstrate the ability of its technicians to decode every problem.





"The challenge of making the films was the credibility and strength of the casting. We worked on these scripts with a highly talented comedy director (Hugues de la Brosse). Among 80 people cast, he was able to spot strong personalities capable of mimicking a breakdown noise with their mouth. The actor direction and the rhythm of the staging transcended these little moments of life into fine and impactful comedy," says Sébastien Zanini, CCO of DENTSU CREATIVE France.

"With this campaign of 8 films, we highlight our expertise and our ability to repair everything. We want to reaffirm this in an original and humorous way, in a spirit that suits us, while also showcasing our teams in centers who welcome our customers every day," adds Ludovic Dugabelle, Marketing Director of MIDAS France.









Campaign Deployment

This new campaign includes:

A 30-second film

Two 20-second films broadcast on TV and VOL

Five 15-second films broadcast on TV and digital





Launch:March 24 on TV and digital, with a preview on TF1 on the evening of March 23 during the France-Croatia football match.

From March 23 to April 6:The 30-second film and the five 15-second films will be broadcast on TV and VOL. The media plan favors powerful programming, including sports events and popular entertainment programs.

Digital device orchestrated by iProspect, the media agency of the dentsu group.The TV wave is reinforced by the broadcast of the five 15-second capsules on YouTube, Meta, and TikTok, to target a younger audience.

Second wave in July during the peak season for Midas:broadcast of two 20-second films on TV and VOL, highlighting the 24-hour guaranteed appointment and the 0€ brake pads, key offers from Midas at this time.