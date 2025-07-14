Who Wot Why Wins Ella’s Kitchen Creative Account

Independent creative company Who Wot Why has been appointed by Ella’s Kitchen as its creative partner, following a competitive pitch. The agency has been tasked with developing a bold new brand platform to spearhead Ella’s next phase of ambitious growth.



The appointment will see Who Wot Why lead the creative development of the Ella’s Kitchen masterbrand relaunch, with a fully integrated campaign planned for later this year. The work will cover a broad range of channels and serve as a platform to support ongoing brand initiatives.



The brief was to deliver a campaign that brings to life Ella’s founding mission, to help little ones fall in love with good food, in a way that resonates with modern parents and communicates the brand’s unique kids-first philosophy.



Emma Wood, Ella’s Kitchen campaign lead, said, “WWW demonstrated strong creative energy and a clear understanding of our brand and future direction. We’re thrilled to be partnering with them as we move into the next phase of our journey.”



The win is the latest in a series of significant new business successes for Who Wot Why, which include: William Hill Vegas, OMODA, Jaecoo and Mama Honey.



​Charles Faircloth, joint managing director at Who Wot Why, said, “This is a wonderful chance for us to partner with Ella’s Kitchen at a pivotal moment in their impressive trajectory, we’re delighted to be able to add Ella’s to our grocery portfolio.”



​Matt Gooden, co-founder and executive creative director at Who Wot Why, added, "It’s always nice to help build a brand which is so dear to your heart. Our children grew up with Ella’s Kitchen.



"Introducing them to the wonderful world of good food when they were babies, they’re now 17 and 19 there’s nothing they don’t eat and enjoy."

