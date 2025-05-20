William Hill Vegas Makes Its Mark with Monumental Brand Campaign

Independent creative agency and production company Who Wot Why launches a new brand platform for William Hill Vegas, establishing the brand’s position as the premier provider of gaming and entertainment in the category. The agency was awarded the business in January 2025.

The challenge was to create a brand platform and idea at speed, for a 360° campaign for William Hill Vegas’ proprietary free-to-play game, Bonus Drop Boost. The idea was designed to buck the category and mark the commitment from the William Hill Vegas business to 'doing things properly'. The “As it should be” platform centres around the dramatization of William Hill Vegas as the hallmark of high standards for a category.

The new brand platform, brought to life in AV and social by a 15ft epic stamp suspended for real from a 100ft crane, dramatically crashing down to ‘mint’ the William Hill Vegas hallmark into a gold disc from the game Bonus Drop Boost. The idea is positioned to re-establish William Hill Vegas as the leader in mainstream entertainment with the game at the heart of that. The platform is designed to engage the audience by reminding them that only with William Hill Vegas do you get the value, values and thrills that players expect from a quality gaming and entertainment brand. When you see the hallmark, you can be sure of high standards.

Who Wot Why produced and directed the film, commissioning a giant steel stamp and suspending it, for real, from a full-sized crane. The holistic campaign spans AV, VOD, radio and social, and is the first out of the blocks for Who Wot Why and William Hill Vegas, since the development of their new customer value proposition and strategic repositioning.

Developed and produced at the same time, by Who Wot Why, is a suite of 16 sponsorship idents. They are built around the win/lose emotional slo-mo moments when dual screening. The idea further solidifies the new brand platform as an extension of the core campaign. And, it positions itself as further proof of William Hill Vegas’ category frontrunner status in quality entertainment. The idents live across three channel sponsorship properties, C4, ITV and Sky. The media was planned and executed by Wavemaker.

​Hannah Cooper Best, head of brand, William Hill Vegas, said, “Our new brand platform and campaign is a transformative moment for the William Hill Vegas brand. The work is a genuine reflection of the William Hill Vegas brand and the commitment we’ve made to our customers to ‘do things properly’. We’ve pulled that off with a level of confidence and commitment to a quality creative output which is a step-change for the brand.”

​Sean Thompson, Who Wot Why’s founder, joint CCO and director of the films, said, “It is exciting to work with a brand that has the conviction for doing things for real, and at epic scale. The William Hill Vegas platform is all about ‘As it should be’ and we did exactly that. We can’t wait to tell more impactful stories like this for the brand.”

