OMODA Makes Life Moments Happen Now for Flagship Vehicle Spot

OMODA, the dynamic automotive brand known for innovation and distinctive design, has launched it’s compelling 'OMODA: Your Best Life. Now.' campaign for its flagship vehicle, the OMODA 9. Developed in collaboration with creative agency Who Wot Why, the campaign strategically emphasises the brand’s bold entry into the premium automotive market, promising superior quality and innovation without the wait.



Building upon OMODA’s core philosophy of ‘Accessible Premium,’ the 'OMODA: Your Best Life. Now.' campaign seeks to engage and excite families and premium consumers looking for a distinctive blend of fashion, advanced technology, and future-oriented design. At its heart, the campaign revolves around emotional storytelling designed to resonate deeply with UK audiences, reinforcing OMODA’s commitment to being bold, innovative, and trustworthy.



The centrepiece of the campaign is a captivating TV commercial that brings authentic British life vividly to the screen. The narrative cleverly explores themes of everyday impatience in the pursuit of ‘quality of life’, highlighting the common frustration of having to wait to attain it. OMODA's powerful message, 'OMODA: Your Best Life. Now.', illustrates this positive impatience, emphasising that consumers no longer need to wait for the very best in automotive excellence; the OMODA 9 is available immediately, delivering premium experiences instantly accessible to everyone.

"The OMODA 9 represents the pinnacle of what OMODA stands for," explained John Zhong, brand director at OMODA UK. "We are committed to offering premium automotive experiences that rival established luxury brands, but at a value that is genuinely accessible. This campaign vividly captures our ambition and our core values."

With standout features such as the Super Hybrid System, an exhilarating performance delivering 0-60 mph in just four seconds, and exceptional levels of comfort and technology, the OMODA 9 positions itself as a competitive challenger in the premium automotive sector.



The campaign will run across diverse media channels, including TV, VOD, and targeted digital platforms.



​Matt Gooden, joint ECD and founder at Who Wot Why, commented, “This campaign brings to life OMODA's brand essence with creativity and authenticity. It's a story about quality, trust, and innovation that makes a real emotional connection with consumers. We're excited to be a part of OMODA’s journey as they set a new standard for accessible premium vehicles in the UK."



​Shish Patel, creative director at Who Wot Why, added, “So much car advertising today is generic global vanilla. We set out to make something real, relatable and resonant with how people in the UK are feeling today, at a time when we’re all squeezed financially and are impatient for some positivity in our lives.”



“We’re all feeling a bit impatient for positive change at the moment. We wanted to tap into that restless energy. Because that’s exactly what OMODA is bringing to the Western car market.”