Weber Shandwick Launches Crisis Support Solution, RADIUS

​Weber Shandwick, the earned-first global communications agency, has launched a proprietary issues and crisis support solution as part of its newly formed Weber Advisory EMEA offer. Radius, developed in collaboration with global clients, is designed to empower communications and corporate affairs teams to more strategically, proactively and efficiently manage issues and crises to protect reputation and preserve license to operate.



Through the use of proprietary AI algorithms, Radius guides users step by step through a crisis response adaptable to each situation and in full compliance with their protocols, develops predictive scenarios for how crises could evolve and enables rapid creation of all communications and stakeholder materials in the organisations’ tone of voice.



Radius incorporates organisations’ existing content, positioning, scenario planning and past responses with insights gleaned from other companies and organisations who have faced similar challenges, to allow companies to see ahead and to create impactful communications when every second counts. When coupled with Weber Shandwick’s crisis specialists around the world, the platform allows teams to focus energy on strategic decision making and stakeholder engagement, while dramatically increasing the quality, speed and volume of content development.



By integrating Weber Advisory’s leading reputation and risk management capabilities with cutting-edge AI innovations, Radius enhances the company's crisis and issues services across EMEA to more effectively help clients navigate the intricate landscape of modern communication challenges.

“The key to effective issues and crisis response has always been about the speed with which you are able to react, if necessary. As misinformation and volatility continue to proliferate, the need for robust and effective crisis communication strategies at speed has never been more crucial for maintaining public trust and protecting brand integrity. Radius combines automation with a personal touch, using proprietary AI to guide users through a tailored, protocol-friendly crisis plan. It predicts possible escalation paths and quickly generates polished communications in the organisation’s voice, empowering us and our clients to make critical strategic decisions with confidence” said Barnaby Fry, head of crisis and issues EMEA. “In today's volatile environment, where threats can unexpectedly emerge, our clients face unprecedented challenges. This highlights the need for specialised expertise and the right tools to manage and mitigate risks effectively, ensuring organisations remain resilient and their reputations intact.”



“The challenges organisations face today are more complex than ever,” said Greg Prager, president Weber Advisory, EMEA. “Ensuring that we have the right solutions – from AI driven intelligence through to new and innovative uses of gen AI capabilities – to inform our strategic decision making and supplement our content development puts us in a better position to help our clients protect reputation and secure business continuity in times of crisis. Led by experienced crisis experts across our EMEA markets, we are focused on continuing to bring innovative solutions to our clients that meet the growing need for modern corporate affairs advisory.”



As part of Weber Advisory, Weber Shandwick’s crisis management team is comprised of top crisis and reputation management advisors across all EMEA markets, led by Barnaby Fry, Head of Issues and Crisis, EMEA. These experts assist leading clients in navigating some of the most critical challenges to their businesses, helping them maintain their operational and societal licenses. Their innovative and forward-thinking approach enables clients to tackle emerging risks such as misinformation and disinformation, cybersecurity threats, the rise of AI, geopolitical issues and employee and labour relations. Additionally, they address ongoing challenges related to brand safety, government and regulatory affairs, business operations, litigation, organisational change and business and financial communications. This ensures clients are well-equipped to confidently navigate today’s complex environments.

