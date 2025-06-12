We Are Social Names Jas Dhami General Manager, New York

​We Are Social, the global socially-led creative agency, has promoted Jas Dhami to general manager, New York – a new role designed to power the agency’s next phase of growth and creativity in the US.



A driving force at the agency for the past eight years, Jas has led the charge in building We Are Social’s powerhouse Sports practice. As VP of Sport, she’s helped shape breakthrough work with brands like adidas, EA Sports FC, Premier League, and MLS – always with a focus on championing the fans and communities who make sport matter.

She’s been a consistent advocate for women in sport – both on the field and in the stands – bringing a fresh lens to how brands show up for athletes and fans alike.



Now, as general manager, Jas steps into a broader leadership role across the New York office. She’ll be focused on fuelling culture, building teams, and pushing work forward for our sport clients as well as brand partners like YouTube, Tripadvisor, Foot Locker and more. She continues to report into US managing director Dana Neujahr.



“Jas is a natural leader – trusted by clients, respected by peers, and beloved by her team,” said Dana Neujahr, managing director, We Are Social US. “She brings a rare mix of strategic smarts, cultural intuition, and genuine care for people. She’s exactly who we want guiding our New York team into the future.”



As general manager, Jas will champion the agency’s Ideas Worth Talking About philosophy, while acting as a vital link between New York teams and senior leadership across the US and global network.



“I’m incredibly proud to take on this new role and help shape what’s next for our New York team,” said Jas. “This city’s always been a creative heartbeat – and so has our office. I’m excited to keep that energy growing and keep pushing boundaries with our clients.”



The appointment signals We Are Social’s continued investment in leadership that’s as passionate about people and culture as it is about business impact.

