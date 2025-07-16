How Tripadvisor Became Part of the Plot in a Hit TikTok Series

What happens when the comment section becomes the brief? For Tripadvisor and We Are Social, the answer came in the form of a TikTok comment from the brand – “AND NOW WE’RE GOING TO COSTA RICA” – that sparked over 43,000 likes and a clear demand from fans.



The post was a response to ‘The Group Chat’, TikTok creator Sydney Jo’s hit fictional series, which opened its second season with a chaotic bachelorette trip to Costa Rica. What began as a tongue-in-cheek comment from a brand’s channel soon became a real-world collaboration.



The team at We Are Social had already clocked the cultural power of ‘The Group Chat’, and with its client Tripadvisor already part of Sydney’s fanbase, they saw the perfect opening to get involved.



“Seeing the undeniable travel tie-in with ‘The Group Chat’s fictional bachelorette trip to Costa Rica, we collaborated with Tripadvisor to ‘enter the chat’ with a simple, yet intentional comment,” says Jess Geiger Marsh, senior account director at We Are Social, speaking exclusively with LBB. “That comment immediately prompted fans to demand a collaboration. You have to give the people what they want!”



The result is a standout integration in season three of ‘The Group Chat’, where the cast actually travels to Costa Rica – powered by Tripadvisor – and the brand is seamlessly woven into the narrative. In one moment, the characters pull up Tripadvisor mid-episode to book a zipline tour, blurring the lines between content and commerce in a way that feels native to the series.



“As long-time admirers of Sydney Jo’s work and her authentic delivery, we knew this was the only fitting moment to get involved,” says Jess. “The plot had naturally set the stage for us to offer the chance to bring ‘The Group Chat’ to a new destination for the first time.”



The collaboration works because it feels true to the heart of the series. “This series captures the kind of spontaneous travel moments we all crave – and we knew Tripadvisor had a natural role to play in bringing that to life,” says Kristin Tormey, head of global content marketing and social strategy at Tripadvisor. “We Are Social understood the heart of the story and helped us show up in a way that felt true to Sydney Jo’s world and her fans.



At its core, ‘The Group Chat’ is a show about friendship – the messy, funny, endearing kind that plays out over texts, time zones, and questionable group decisions. “Tripadvisor understood and honoured this emotional core, not by acting as an intrusive sponsor, but by transforming the characters' group chat chaos into a genuine, shared experience,” says Jess.



That ‘fan-first’ mindset shaped every creative decision. “This collaboration is a perfect example of what social-first, culturally attuned work can look like,” says Andy Barnett, director of content and culture at We Are Social. “We’re not here to disrupt the narrative – it’s about building upon the universe of The Group Chat in a way that feels fan-first, authentic, and genuine to Sydney Jo and her community. They’re the true pulse of the series.”



The team also deepened that universe by bringing back a fan-favourite character from TikTok, creator Mel Mitchell – best known for playing ‘The Group Chat Steakhouse Hostess’ in an earlier sketch. Working closely with Sydney Jo, We Are Social and Tripadvisor gave Mel the freedom to evolve her character into a new role for season three, reimagined as the manager of the Costa Rican resort where the characters stay.



“We Are Social and Tripadvisor gave Mel the creative freedom to develop her character for the subplot, building on the initial portrayal that first caught Sydney Jo’s attention,” says Andy. “We then brought Sydney Jo and Mel together to collaborate on how Mel's character would be introduced as a manager at the Costa Rica resort where the characters are staying.”



Crucially, Tripadvisor never tried to steer the narrative. “We wanted to let Sydney take the lead, and Tripadvisor was fully aligned on this approach – our shared goal was to keep the integration as natural as possible” says Jess. “Once we proposed the idea of Tripadvisor sponsoring her trip to the bachelorette party – which we all felt was a very organic connection – Sydney took the reins, determining the most authentic way to weave the brand into the series.”



That trust extended into the creative process. “We collaborated closely with Tripadvisor to ensure Sydney had creative control,” says Jess. “The We Are Social and Tripadvisor teams collectively share a deep fandom for her pre-existing fictional world. Rather than imposing ideas, we gave her creative autonomy. It was important that we let Sydney Jo independently develop how best to incorporate the brand in a way that resonated genuinely within her established universe.”



Community management also played a key role in keeping things grounded. “We approach community management for Tripadvisor with authenticity and never just parachute in with corporate messaging that is self-serving,” says Jess. “Our approach is always to foster a fan-first mentality, demonstrating that we're genuinely fanning alongside a creator's community, not attempting to force our way into their space.”



She adds that the team worked to ensure every touchpoint – from the initial outreach to the content itself – felt like an extension of ‘The Group Chat’ universe, not an interruption. “We aimed to be the friend in the chat who helps make the trip happen, not the brand pushing a forced narrative.”



For We Are Social and Tripadvisor, the collaboration is a case study in how influencer marketing is evolving – away from static #spon content and toward co-created storylines rooted in fandom.



“Brands looking to boost their social standing are sleeping on the tremendous opportunity that lies in entering the chat,” says Rebecca Coleman, CEO of We Are Social. “Luckily, Tripadvisor understands the assignment – enabling us to show up early and often in the comments, encourage engagement, and unleash a community of brand advocates.”



