Gran Centenario - Don't Be A Gringo

Gran Centenario
24/06/2025
Gran Centenario is Mexico’s #1 tequila–but in the crowded U.S. tequila market, it was getting lost among countless Americanized “gringo” brands. Our challenge from Proximo Spirits: Develop a distinct brand strategy and multi-channel campaign to introduce Gran Centenario to U.S. consumers in a way that honors its heritage and breaks through the noise.

Too many Americans, especially during moments like Cinco de Mayo, engage with Mexican culture through clichés and misconceptions. They mispronounce “quesadilla,” mistake Cinco de Mayo for Mexican Independence Day, or worse–reach for a tequila that’s more about branding than actual Mexican roots. But “being a Gringo” isn’t about race or language–it’s a mindset. A behavior. A series of well-meaning but off-the-mark attempts to join the fiesta. We saw an opportunity to flip the script with humor, authenticity, and a little tough love.

We crafted a brand strategy rooted in real Mexican tonality, humor, and cultural pride–designed for a U.S. audience that’s bold enough to explore a culture beyond their own. From that foundation, we launched Gran Centenario’s first-ever U.S. multi-channel campaign, timed to go live just ahead of Cinco de Mayo.

At the heart of the campaign is a comedic, culturally-savvy film that calls out “Gringo” behavior–not to shame it, but to invite Americans to do better, starting with their tequila choice.

The message is simple: Don’t drink Gringo tequila. Drink the tequila Mexico actually loves.

To bring it to life, we partnered with:
  • Shiadanni and Abelardo Campuzano, two Mexican creators with bold voices and massive cultural credibility
  • Adriana Cruz, a Latina director with SNL pedigree, to guide the vision with nuance and style

