Wall’s Pastry Appoints Quiet Storm to Lead Brand Growth

10/07/2025
Quiet Storm has been appointed by The Compleat Food Group to help Wall’s Pastry reach new audiences with a bold campaign platform

Quiet Storm has been appointed by The Compleat Food Group to help Wall’s Pastry build on its extraordinary momentum and reach new audiences with a bold new campaign platform launching this autumn. The agency was appointed without a pitch.

Launching from September 2025, the campaign will bring fresh humour and cultural relevance to Wall’s, establishing the brand’s personality and building on its category-leading status within sausage rolls.

The multichannel campaign will place Wall’s Pastry as a modern British staple, known and loved by many, but ready to engage a new generation of younger, on-the-go consumers.

Jason Manley, brand director at The Compleat Food Group, said, “We want more people to see Wall’s in a whole new light – still the tasty, reliable favourite they know, but now full of personality and cultural relevance. Quiet Storm really understood that ambition, and we’re excited to see the brand step confidently into the spotlight.”

Massimo Fiori, client development director at Quiet Storm, said, “Wall’s is part of everyday British life. Lunchboxes, corner shops, service stations. It’s a classic people know, but may have taken for granted. We want to change that and get the brand firmly back in people’s hearts and minds where it belongs.”

Credits
