Why Gen Z Is Tuning Out Advertising and What Brands Need to Do About It

Scrolling through my phone the other night, watching yet another brand owner try to advertise their brand to me through their founder story, followed by another ad telling me what type of summer I should be having and that all the IT people are using this product. I found myself wondering how advertising got so boring.

The report, Ad blockers and advocacy: Why gen z is blocking paid ads in favour of real voices, finds that 99% of gen z consumers will hit ‘skip’ on an ad if it’s an option and that nearly two-thirds (63%) use ad blockers to avoid online adverts.

We’ve all got theories on why creativity isn’t at the heart of campaigns anymore. Risk aversion, reliance on data-driven decisions, and the pressure to play it safe all contribute to a wave of dull, predictable marketing. And it's not just advertising. Witness the endless reboots of old TV shows and cinema's obsession with prequels and sequels – yes, there's a financial argument in favour, but there are only so many franchises you can mine before the whole thing starts eating itself.

Advertising is following suit, falling back on safe, uninspired ideas instead of pushing boundaries.

Gen z is growing up in an era where everyday experiences—travel, dining out, and entertainment—are becoming increasingly expensive and inaccessible. This makes it the perfect time for brands to break through the monotony, spark excitement, and stand out with bold, creative campaigns.

And brands need to remember why creativity matters. Creativity drives engagement, conversation, and genuine excitement. Look at Doechii’s performance at the Grammys, Tiny Desk and Music video—her innovative storytelling created a buzz that felt fresh and original. It proved that there’s an appetite and appreciation for something new.

There are some brands that are doing this well:

Nike's new campaign with Aja Wilson for the release of her A’One shoe – With talk from new WNBA fans about her not being that marketable, this ad showed that she is and showed it authentically.

​Topicals is innovative with influencer posts and standout social media campaigns.

​Coach have done a good job at advertising themselves within the gen z audience using relevant gen z influencers to position themselves as the fun luxury, affordable bag.



How can brands connect with culture and create campaigns that truly stand out?

When it comes to gen z, it often feels like people are constantly trying to put us in a box. We're either hailed as sustainability leaders or dismissed as lazy, as if we're one unified mindset. But just like any other generation, we're a diverse group with a wide range of beliefs, values, and personalities.

As a gen zer, here's what I wish brands would keep in mind when advertising to us:

Don’t try to be my friend — be a brand.

There’s a place for brand ads on social media, but when brands try too hard to be “relatable” and use overly casual language, it often backfires. It feels forced and makes me less likely to engage. Stick to your role — you can be authentic without pretending to be one of us.

Make it personal — not generic.

Don’t treat gen z like a single audience. Speak to me directly. Show me why I need your product and what makes it relevant to me. In the rush to chase trends, many brands forget the basics: clear value and genuine connection.

Talk to gen z — not about us.

Instead of relying solely on reports written by people outside our demographic, actually engage with us. Listen to our voices, not just the data. If you take the time to really understand your gen z audience, your campaigns will naturally stand out.

Across industries, everything is starting to look and feel the same. Now more than ever, brands have an opportunity—and a responsibility—to embrace creativity and give gen z something worth paying attention to.

