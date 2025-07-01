Black-Owned Businesses Make TV Debut Thanks to Channel 4 Initiative with Lloyds

Four SME Black-owned businesses will debut TV advertising for the first time, after winning the latest edition of Channel 4 Sales’ Black in Business initiative with Lloyds.

Open to Black entrepreneurs, the initiative saw the four winners emerge from an application process and a shortlist of 20 outstanding businesses. Each winner receives £150,000 worth of free advertising airtime on Channel 4, alongside six months of mentoring guidance from senior executive sponsors at Channel 4 and Lloyds, plus the creation of their own advert.

The adverts will premiere together this evening in a specially crafted slot, with a voiceover introduction explaining the purpose of Black in Business to viewers, set in Channel 4’s iconic ident featuring the 4 logo inside a see-through cube. The initiative was set up after research by Channel 4 and Lloyds highlighted the obstacles that Black entrepreneurs face when setting up their businesses compared to their White counterparts.

The adverts are all based in a retro wood-panelled lift, in a nod to the concept of an ‘elevator pitch’ and creatively showcase each business' products.

Their individual on-air dates are:

Flake Bake: London’s largest handmade Jamaican patty maker, offering meat and vegetable options infused with Caribbean spices in seven different flavours. Airing from 18th August until 12th October.

Flora & Curl: A West Midlands-based haircare brand offering natural, plant-powered products. Airing from 1st July until 31st July.

Alonuko: A London-based luxury women’s fashion brand specialising in handcrafted bridal and evening wear. Airing from 1st August until 21st September.

Nylahs Naturals: A West Midlands-based textured haircare brand empowering Black women to embrace their natural hair. Airing from 1st July until 31st July.

The adverts were created by Black-owned production company Quiet Storm, featuring an ethnically diverse cast that includes each business founder.

This year’s advert launch is the second Black in Business partnership between Channel 4 and Lloyds, building on the success of the inaugural 2023 edition which saw five Black-owned businesses receive £100,000 of TV airtime each.

​Christopher Remie, commercial development lead, Channel 4 Sales, said, “Being able to provide the transformational power of TV advertising for our four extremely promising Black entrepreneurs has been a truly fulfilling process, and it’s great to see their adverts out in the world from today.

“Reaching this point is testament to the huge amount of work from everyone involved in the process. I’m also incredibly proud that we were able to build on the success of Black in Business 2023 and provide additional funding for our 2024 winners. Channel 4 believe that better representation drives better business results, and we look forward to ensuring that this is the case for this year’s winners and beyond.”

Elyn Corfield, CEO, business and commercial banking, Lloyds, said, “All businesses should have the same opportunities to succeed – but they don’t, which is why we set up our Black entrepreneurs programme and joined forces with Channel 4 to create ‘Black in Business’, supporting brilliant businesses as they look to scale. Last year's winners have gone from strength to strength; this year's businesses are outstanding and I can’t wait to see what they achieve”.

​Trevor Robinson OBE, founder of Quiet Storm, said, “Helping Black-owned businesses get on TV is more than just making ads — it’s about opening doors. We’re proud to have produced this campaign with Channel 4 and Lloyds again, and even prouder to see these amazing entrepreneurs getting the visibility they deserve. A huge part of that comes down to the incredible team behind the scenes — from our brilliant director Adu Lalouschek to the diverse and talented crew across production and post who brought real heart and craft to every frame. This is the kind of work that matters, and we’re proud to have made it together.”

