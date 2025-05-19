senckađ
Quiet Storm Hires Massimo Fiori as Client Development Director

19/05/2025
The former Anomaly global business director joins Quiet Storm’s board to lead client growth and service expansion, working with brands including Haribo, Chicago Town, and Yakult

Left, Massimo Fiori, client development director; right, Rania Robinson chief executive officer

Independent agency Quiet Storm has hired Massimo Fiori as their new client development director.

Massimo joins from Anomaly, where he held the position of global business director for over three years.

Massimo’s role as client development director is newly created at Quiet Storm on the back of recent growth and as part of its longer-term leadership succession planning as an Employee Ownership Trust, marking a new chapter in the agency’s 30-year journey.

He will lead on client development, expanding Quiet Storm’s service offering across its client portfolio, including brands like Haribo, Chicago Town, Yakult, and On the Beach. As well as working alongside the senior leadership team on pitches.

Massimo takes a place on the agency’s board and reports directly to Quiet Storm CEO Rania Robinson.

At Anomaly, Massimo led a Diageo portfolio of global spirits brands, including Gordon's Gin, No.Ten and Captain Morgan. He successfully pitched for Tanqueray Gin and grew the agency’s remit with additional projects for Seedlip and partnerships between Captain Morgan & Pepsi.

Prior to Anomaly, Massimo worked at the independent agency, The Corner, where he was business director. He has also worked at Dare London and was a graduate of the Saatchi & Saatchi graduate scheme.

Career highlights include the Jigsaw “Love Immigration” campaign, while he was at The Corner London. The campaign, which took a pro-immigration stance in a post-Brexit UK, was awarded at Cannes Lions and a Marketing Week Readers' Campaign of the Year award.

Massimo helped launch EE at Saatchi & Saatchi, delivered in-store and experiential activations for Nike at Dare, and also worked on behaviour change campaigns for the Government’s Public Health England.

Massimo Fiori said, “Quiet Storm stands out for all the right reasons: purpose-led, creatively bold and proudly independent. I’m excited to be joining Rania, Trevor and the team to help write the next chapter in the agency’s story.”

Rania Robinson, CEO, said, “Massimo is hugely talented and ambitious, and brings with him a wealth of experience. As we look to boost our growth and expand our offering, Massimo has the perfect mix of drive and entrepreneurialism to help get us to the next stage of our evolution.”

