Vistar Media Announces Global Data Partnership with Spotzi

Since the launch of Vistar Media’s global demand-side platform (DSP), its global out-of-home (OOH) campaign planning has seen significant momentum, with an average 36% month-over-month increase* in cross-border activity. As the leading global provider of technology solutions for OOH media, Vistar is meeting the rising demand for consistent, scalable audience data with a new global data partnership with Spotzi—enabling advertisers to activate smarter audience strategies across borders with greater ease and precision.

A global leader in geomarketing data, Spotzi unlocks a unified approach to audience targeting across markets. Through its integration with Vistar, advertisers can now access consistent, high-quality data in the US, Canada, EMEA and APAC—eliminating the need for multiple regional data providers through one streamlined platform.

“EMEA has long faced challenges with fragmented data availability across regions,” said Diederick Ubels, managing director, EMEA at Vistar Media. “This partnership brings the consistency marketers need to scale smarter OOH strategies across Europe and beyond—including improved coverage in the Nordics. By integrating Spotzi directly into our DSP, we’re making it easier than ever for brands to plan, activate and measure campaigns seamlessly, regardless of the market.”

With Spotzi’s audience data now integrated into Vistar’s DSP, marketers can:

Reach consumers across markets using a unified audience taxonomy tailored with regional insights.

Leverage Spotzi’s data directly in Vistar’s global DSP for efficient, end-to-end campaign execution.

Eliminate the friction of managing disparate data vendors, reducing complexity and enhancing speed-to-market for international campaigns.

“This partnership is a true meeting of minds,” said Remco Dolman, CEO of Spotzi. “Vistar brings world-class OOH technology, and Spotzi brings the audience intelligence to match. Together, we’re making out-of-home as intelligent and accessible as digital—powered by automation, data, and scalable solutions.”

With this new capability, Vistar is delivering on its mission to make OOH as intelligent and accessible as any digital channel—no matter where the campaign runs.

​Reach out to Vistar Media today to start building cross-market OOH campaigns.

*According to Vistar Media internal data

