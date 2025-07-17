Vistar Media Launches Programmatic Guaranteed

​Vistar Media, the leading global provider of technology solutions for OOH media and part of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions, has announced the launch of Programmatic Guaranteed (PG), a new way to buy and sell OOH campaigns when certainty and control are essential. PG allows advertisers to lock in delivery and pricing on select inventory, while giving media owners better visibility into demand and stronger budget commitments - especially during high-demand periods. With the addition of PG, Vistar’s marketplace now supports the full spectrum of programmatic transaction types—open exchange, private marketplace (PMP) and guaranteed - ensuring every campaign objective can be met.



PG provides the assurance of direct deals and the speed, scale and flexibility of programmatic. For advertisers, it means guaranteed delivery on high-value inventory. For media owners, it provides budget confidence and enables them to plan and manage their inventory with greater efficiency when it matters most.



“In EMEA, advertisers are increasingly looking for programmatic solutions that offer both speed and certainty, especially when planning around key cultural moments or short-flight activations,” said Diederick Ubels, managing director, EMEA at Vistar Media. “With Programmatic Guaranteed, we’re giving brands the confidence to secure strategic placements in advance - without losing the benefits of automation and scale–while also enabling media owners to better plan inventory and capture guaranteed budgets across a wider range of campaigns.”



What Sets Vistar Apart



Vistar’s Programmatic Guaranteed solution is designed specifically for the complexity of OOH, and built to do more than just reserve space. Unlike other offerings, Vistar provides a fully integrated workflow that makes execution easier from start to finish, including automating pacing on behalf of the media owner to ensure campaigns deliver smoothly and as expected.



Vistar’s approach includes:



Inventory reservation : Vistar enables true reservation of campaign inventory through its ad server. Media owners using other ad servers or CMS platforms can coordinate availability using their existing systems.



: Vistar enables true reservation of campaign inventory through its ad server. Media owners using other ad servers or CMS platforms can coordinate availability using their existing systems. Automated pacing : Uniquely, Vistar takes on pacing responsibilities—automatically distributing impressions across the flight and adjusting for screen outages or fluctuations to keep campaigns on track.



: Uniquely, Vistar takes on pacing responsibilities—automatically distributing impressions across the flight and adjusting for screen outages or fluctuations to keep campaigns on track. Seamless activation: When using Vistar’s DSP, campaigns are pushed directly into the buyer’s account, with any updates from media owners reflected automatically, no manual setup required. For omnichannel DSPs, a shared deal ID enables activation.



Guaranteed Performance When it Matters Most



Historically, buyers had to choose between the flexibility of non-guaranteed and the certainty of direct deals, often at the cost of manual effort and limited scalability. Vistar’s Programmatic Guaranteed offering eliminates that tradeoff, making it easier to plan campaigns with confidence, execute efficiently and deliver results when guaranteed outcomes are essential.



With PG, advertisers benefit from:



Guaranteed delivery : Secure guaranteed impressions, ad plays or screen time on high-value inventory at a fixed price.



: Secure guaranteed impressions, ad plays or screen time on high-value inventory at a fixed price. Streamlined execution : Activate campaigns directly through Vistar’s DSP omnichannel DSPs - no manual processes or workarounds.



: Activate campaigns directly through Vistar’s DSP omnichannel DSPs - no manual processes or workarounds. Strategic precision: Confidently plan around key events or short-flight, high-impact campaigns with reserved placements.



Media owners benefit from:



Budget confidence : Reserve inventory and revenue commitments in advance of high-demand periods.



: Reserve inventory and revenue commitments in advance of high-demand periods. Operational efficiency : Automated pacing and dynamic reallocation to meet delivery goals.



: Automated pacing and dynamic reallocation to meet delivery goals. Flexible monetisation: Preserve premium pricing for high-value inventory, or secure larger guaranteed budgets upfront during peak periods, supporting better revenue forecasting and inventory planning.



When to Use Programmatic Guaranteed



Programmatic Guaranteed is ideal for campaigns that require confidence, control and consistency, especially when inventory is in high demand or timing is critical. Common use cases include:



Tentpole moments and high-demand events : Secure premium inventory in advance of high-traffic periods like the Super Bowl, World Cup, Formula 1, Black Friday or national elections, when screens fill up fast.



: Secure premium inventory in advance of high-traffic periods like the Super Bowl, World Cup, Formula 1, Black Friday or national elections, when screens fill up fast. Short-flight, large budget campaigns : Maximise share of voice for time-sensitive activations such as product launches, flash sales or announcements that require high impression volume over a brief window.



: Maximise share of voice for time-sensitive activations such as product launches, flash sales or announcements that require high impression volume over a brief window. Strategic sponsorships and precision targeting: Lock in placements across spectaculars or high-traffic locations for long-term visibility, or run location-specific takeovers to reach targeted audiences.



Vistar has done the hard work behind the scenes for a PG solution that is seamless, reliable and scalable - allowing both buyers and sellers to operate with the confidence of a direct deal, without the operational lift.

