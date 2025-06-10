Vistar Academy Launches in EMEA: Free Training to Power the Growth of Programmatic DOOH

​Vistar Media, the leading global provider of technology solutions for out-of-home (OOH) media, has announced the expansion of Vistar Academy to the EMEA region. This milestone brings free, high-quality training and certification programs to marketers, media owners and advertising professionals across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

​Vistar Academy is an interactive, online learning platform designed to educate and empower all levels of the advertising community. From industry newcomers to seasoned experts, this resource provides self-paced courses and certifications that cover the fundamentals of digital out-of-home (DOOH)—including how programmatic technology enables data-driven targeting, dynamic creative and automated buying. Learners gain practical knowledge to plan, sell or integrate DOOH into a broader marketing strategy.

“Programmatic DOOH adoption is growing rapidly across EMEA, but education remains one of the biggest barriers to continued growth,” said Diederick Ubels, managing director, EMEA at Vistar Media. “The launch of Vistar Academy in this region is designed to give our partners the knowledge and tools they need to confidently navigate and succeed in the programmatic space. This effort is about making DOOH more accessible, more collaborative and ultimately more impactful for everyone involved.”

Since its U.S. debut in August 2023, Vistar Academy has drawn nearly 5,000 users and issued over 2,600 certifications—underscoring the strong and growing demand for DOOH education. With its expansion into EMEA, Vistar Academy aims to support a wide range of learners:

Brand marketers and media agencies can quickly bring teams up to speed on selling, planning and managing DOOH campaigns.

Media owners gain insights into how programmatic buyers think and how to position their inventory more effectively.

Self-service teams can use the platform to onboard new employees, refresh knowledge and build skills across departments.

Courses are structured around real-world scenarios and best practices, equipping learners with practical knowledge that directly translates into stronger campaigns and deeper collaboration across the ecosystem.

Vistar Academy is available now and free to access here.

