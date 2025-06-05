Annelijne Brouwer on the Role of Data in Modern Marketing

Annelijne Brouwer, responsible for the data strategy in EMEA at Vistar Media, leads measurement and insight initiatives to support the effectiveness of digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. She collaborates with advertisers and partners across the region to drive data-informed decisions, optimise campaign performance, and demonstrate measurable business impact.

Before joining Vistar, Annelijne worked as an insights and effectiveness consultant at KINESSO NL and IPG Mediabrands, where she specialised in quantitative and qualitative research to measure the impact of media campaigns across a diverse client base.

Her career began with internships at Amazon Web Services and Royal Talens, followed by strategic marketing experience at Wanna. Known for her analytical thinking, storytelling skills, and expertise in media effectiveness, Annelijne brings a valuable mix of agency and client-side experience with a focus on delivering actionable marketing insights.





LBB> What’s the number one question that clients are coming to you with when it comes to how they can better use data to enhance the creativity of their content and experiences?

Annelijne> A question we hear often – especially from clients who are just starting to explore data-driven planning – is: ‘Where do I begin?’ And the good news is, you don’t have to overhaul your entire strategy from day one. There are simple, effective ways to start integrating data into your planning process.

For example, using basic filters like geography, audience, location type or dayparting can already help improve relevance and impact. These kinds of small, actionable data inputs can help build confidence and show immediate value.

From there, we often guide clients toward more advanced solutions, like data-based targeting tactics – tailoring creative messaging to specific audiences or real-world contexts.

A great example is weather-triggered campaigns: when rain is in the forecast, we might target DOOH screens near transit hubs and serve creatives for waterproof gear or travel accessories.

It’s a step-by-step process – starting with quick wins and gradually unlocking more creative potential as confidence with data grows.





LBB> Can you share with us any examples of projects you’ve worked on where the data really helped boost the creative output in a really exciting way?

Annelijne> Campaign Example #1: Byfesten Festival, Norway

The Byfesten Festival in Norway was executed using a data-driven approach that combined real-time content updates with highly targeted audience engagement. To build excitement, the campaign started with a dynamic countdown timer showing the number of days remaining until the festival. Once the event began, the creative shifted to highlight the next scheduled performance, featuring updated images, countdowns and distance indicators to show how far attendees were from the stage.

Over 500 creative variations ran across 27 digital screens without manual intervention or work needed by in-house teams, providing a personalised, real-time experience. This approach, combined with geo-targeting within a 500-meter radius of the venue, effectively drove local awareness and increased attendance – ensuring that the content was not only timely but also relevant to the audience’s location and interests.

Campaign Example #2: DEGIRO, Netherlands

DEGIRO, a leading Dutch online investment platform, launched a programmatic DOOH campaign aimed at increasing brand engagement through data-driven targeting. By leveraging audience movement data and real-time insights, DEGIRO was able to select the best locations and times for their ads, ensuring they were displayed when the target audience was most active.

This highly optimised approach led to impressive results, including a 13% lift in brand consideration and an 8% increase in brand preference. The campaign also drove tangible business outcomes, with a 9% increase in website traffic and an 8% boost in search impressions. Through creative testing, nearly 60% of respondents immediately associated the ads with the DEGIRO brand, underscoring the campaign's effectiveness in driving both awareness and engagement.





LBB> More brands are working to create their own first party data practice – how can a brand figure out whether that’s something that is relevant or important for their business?

Annelijne> There are a few things brands should consider when thinking about first-party data opportunities:

What is the quality of your first-party data?

If the data is accurate and collected with clear consent, it's a valuable asset. Outdated, incomplete or messy data can do more harm than good - especially in today’s privacy climate.

Is the data actionable?

Good first-party data should tell you something meaningful about your audience and/or consumer – their behaviours, preferences, purchase patterns – so that the data can be used to personalise messaging, offers or creative.

What is your brand strategy?

Could the data help solve a brand's core objectives, like improving customer retention or increasing sales? Can the data be combined with other datasets to drive additional value and/or insights?

Other aspects to consider are the scale, granularity and recency of the dataset. Brands should also keep in mind the serious security and privacy requirements that accompany first-party data.





LBB> We talk about data driving creativity, but what are your thoughts about approaching the use of data in a creative way?

Annelijne> Data can absolutely be used creatively – it’s not just about targeting or reporting. When used well, it can help marketers build campaigns that are more relevant, timely and even emotionally resonant.

One of my favourite recent examples is a dynamic DOOH campaign for McDonald’s in Switzerland during Euro 2024. The campaign used live sports data to update creatives in real time, showcasing current match scores and exclusive burger offers. Ads ran across high-traffic locations like Zurich HB and Lausanne-Gare, as well as on premium street and transit screens – meeting fans exactly where they were with relevant content. Online banners extended the experience to mobile and desktop, creating a fully integrated cross-media moment that brought Swiss football fans closer to the action (and closer to a 1CHF hamburger).

What made it so effective was the combination of emotional relevance and convenience.

The creative strategy responded to what people were feeling and where they were, and that’s where data really becomes a creative asset.





LBB> What are your thoughts about trust in data – to what extent is uncertainty and a lack of trust in data (or data sources) an issue and what are your thoughts on that?

Annelijne> Trust in data often comes down to understanding. Especially for marketers who are newer to data-driven planning, there are plenty of fair questions: Where does the data come from? Is it accurate? Is it recent enough to act on? These questions can feel even more pressing in channels like DOOH, where the data ecosystem isn’t always as familiar.

That’s why building trust starts with education and transparency. When marketers understand how the data is sourced, modeled and used, they’re much more comfortable applying it. And they’re more likely to become advocates for it internally.

Ultimately though, trust grows through results. Real-world examples, campaign outcomes and measurement studies go a long way. When people see that data-driven strategies lead to better performance, confidence follows. The key is making sure the story the data is telling is clear – and that it connects back to tangible value.





LBB> "Lies, damned lies, and statistics" – how can brands and creative make sure that they’re really seeing what they think they’re seeing (or want to see) in the data, or that they’re not misusing data?

Annelijne> If marketers are worried about misinterpreting data, they’re definitely not alone – and the good news is, they don’t have to navigate it all by themselves. This is exactly where trusted third-party measurement partners come in. It’s easy to fall into confirmation bias: focusing on one great stat while overlooking the full story. Independent measurement helps cut through that and provides a more objective view of what’s really happening.

This is especially valuable for creative teams. With the right data and reporting, you can see which messages truly landed, what didn’t, and how different audiences responded – not just in theory, but in real-world outcomes. These kinds of insight can shape future creative strategies and help build a stronger case for data-driven approaches.





LBB> With so many different regulatory systems in different markets regarding data and privacy around the world – as well as different cultural views about privacy – what’s the key to creating a joined up data strategy at a global level that’s also adaptable to local nuances?

Annelijne> Flexibility is key. We always adapt our approach to local needs – especially when it comes to regulations like GDPR in EMEA. These rules aren’t just legal requirements; they reflect broader cultural expectations around privacy, so it’s essential we take them seriously.

At a global level, that means building a framework that’s flexible enough to support different models. For example, in the US, we can use a MAID-based approach, which allows for granular targeting and measurement using mobile ad IDs. In EMEA, where privacy standards are stricter, we rely on index-based audiences and opportunity-to-see measurement models. It’s a different toolkit, but the goal is the same: delivering effective, privacy-conscious campaigns that are legally compliant and trusted by marketers.





LBB> In your view, what’s the biggest misconception people have around the use of data in marketing?

Annelijne> Data is one of the most powerful tools marketers have – but it's just that: a tool. It can illuminate patterns, sharpen strategies and open doors to new possibilities, but it cannot predict the future with certainty. True marketing success comes from a balance: using data to inform decisions while trusting creativity, intuition and real-world experience to connect with people. In a world flooded with information, it's not who has the most data who wins – it's who knows how to use, interpret and refine data strategy that will come out on top.