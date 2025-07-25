Untold Fable and BBC StoryWorks Spotlight Global Wellness Pioneers

Tech-powered production company Untold Fable has partnered with BBC StoryWorks on a new series that explores how a new generation of pioneers from all around the world is reshaping wellness across the globe.

'In Pursuit of Wellness' is a new set of branded short films, created in collaboration with non-profit organisation the Global Wellness Institute (GWI) and production partners including Untold Fable. Spanning ancient healing traditions to cutting-edge scientific breakthroughs, the series explores how individuals and communities around the world are embracing innovative approaches to wellness.

Each short film explores a different practice or location, highlighting how ancient traditions and cutting edge innovations are being integrated into modern wellness experiences.

Two videos produced by Untold Fable have been released so far in the new series. One episode focuses on BodyHoliday, a wellness resort based on the Caribbean island of St. Lucia that is known for its personalised approach to wellbeing. The film was directed by Shari Petti, a Trinidad & Tobago-based filmmaker recognised for her work exploring identity, culture and history in the Caribbean. The video captures a wide range of offerings at the resort, including synchronised Abhyanga massage, Tai Chi and aqua yoga.

Another episode delves into the ancient Chinese practice of Tai Chi. The film shows how growing interest from younger generations is encouraging Tai Chi masters to adapt their teachings, making the practice more relevant to modern lifestyles while preserving its core values and principles. The film was directed by British documentary filmmaker Richard Hughes, who has lived in China for the past decade. It shows how Mandarin Oriental Beijing integrates these ancient philosophies into contemporary life, helping practitioners cultivate mindfulness and self-awareness.

On both projects, the production approach involved operating with lightweight crews. The productions were carefully scheduled to work around the locations and their fast-paced environments while remaining agile on shoot days. Filming took place over two days and was focused around capturing interviews with key contributors, alongside supporting b-roll, drone footage and stills. The final outputs for each episode include a six-minute hero film, a 30-second social trailer and 10 stills.

Untold Fable’s Drew Cahane, who produced both films, said: “Filming in St Lucia and Beijing came with its unique challenges, from shooting in remote locations to region-specific production requirements. However, by developing detailed risk assessments for each destination, we were able to build well-structured shooting schedules that kept production running smoothly.

“The result is two powerful films. One which captures the inspiring stories of two guests while showcasing the stunning beauty of BodyHoliday, and another which explores the rich and ancient traditions of Tai Chi while displaying the gorgeous settings of the two Mandarin Oriental locations in Beijing. I’m really proud of what we created.”

Kate Tancred, CEO and founder of Untold Fable, said, “It was a pleasure to collaborate with BBC StoryWorks and the Global Wellness Institute on this new series focused on wellness. Being able to tap into our global network of filmmakers, we were able to bring in local talent with the right perspective and experience for each shoot.

“Shari was the ideal choice for St. Lucia, bringing a strong visual style, deep knowledge of Caribbean culture and a passion for storytelling. Similarly, Richard’s extensive experience as a director, self-shooter, editor and producer – combined with his vast knowledge of Chinese culture and the country’s production industry – made him perfect for the Beijing shoot.”

To learn more about production company Untold Fable and its global network of over 6,000 diverse filmmakers, click here.

