A perfect match, Visionaries-repped Gianna Mazzeo teamed up with Mother Made and the Taimi app to direct a series of spots for the LGBTQIA+ dating app.

Documenting three successful dating stories, Gianna approaches the Taimi experience referencing memes - her vibrant and comedic approach emphasises the excitement and possibilities of queer dating.

‘Came for Twinks, Stayed for a Ring’,the spots glitch between what users start to look for, ending with what they didn't know they needed.

Twinks? Femmes? Leather Zaddies? - you’ll find them on Taimi.

Life imitating art, Gianna shared: “It was great working on this project with a group of queer creatives, where we bonded over shared experiences!”