The World Bourbon Toast Is Back - and Bigger Than Ever

27/08/2025
8
Share
Last year, Lewis joined forces with client, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, to pull off something truly historic - a global, 24-hour toast to Kentucky Bourbon

Last year, Lewis joined forces with its client, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, to pull off something truly historic - a global, 24-hour toast to Kentucky Bourbon! On September 17, 2024, in celebration of their 25th anniversary, Lewis hosted a livestream toast at the top of every hour for an entire day. Bourbon fans from across six continents and 32 countries joined in, raising a glass from wherever they were in the world.

This year, the World Bourbon Toast is going even bigger - and Lewis will be part of it again. On September 14th, the team will host the World’s Biggest Toast to Kentucky Bourbon at the world’s biggest food, Bourbon, and music festival, Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville, KY. Again, it will be streamed live throughout the day, sharing interviews, festival moments, and behind-the-scenes coverage, all building up to one exciting toast from the main stage.

And just like last year, this celebration isn’t just for people in the crowd. Wherever you are, you can be part of the moment. All you have to do is raise your glass, snap a photo or video, and Toast & Post with #WorldBourbonToast, tagging the Kentucky Bourbon Trail FacebookInstagram, and YouTube accounts. Tune into the livestream and celebrate alongside thousands of Bourbon lovers from all over the world. Together, we’re about to make Bourbon history - again. Get all the details at WorldBourbonToast.com.​

