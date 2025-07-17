Overview:

When the Birmingham Zoo approached us, their ask was simple: create a logo to commemorate their 70th anniversary. What they received was far more—a vibrant, year-long integrated campaign that turned Birmingham’s biggest birthday into a wild celebration. The campaign invited the entire region to reconnect with their inner party animal.



To honor the zoo’s milestone and the incredible diversity of wildlife it houses, we designed a dynamic and adaptable anniversary logo. Featuring four of the zoo’s most beloved animals, the mark combined modernity and charm, signaling fun while remaining clean and versatile across all campaign applications.



Solution:

To mark the zoo’s 70th birthday, we launched a spirited ad campaign that showcased how different animals party in their own unique ways—doubling as invitations to year-round events.



For the new Cougar Crossing exhibit, we built anticipation with a giant gift teaser, mysterious claw-marked artwork in a local gallery, and a mobile present that growled around town before the reveal.



Ahead of the carousel reopening, we installed life-size carousel animals on city lamp posts, signaling another gift returning to the zoo.



And for the annual “Zoo Brews,” we partnered with Cahaba Brewing Co. to design custom Blonde Ale and Hazy IPA cans—perfect for toasting 70 wild years.



Results:

The Birmingham Zoo’s 70th anniversary turned into a celebration no visitor—human or animal—could forget. The campaign captured the imagination of local media and social channels, sparking community buzz and widespread engagement.

—10% increase in annual zoo attendance

—17% boost in zoo membership

—Broad local press coverage and sustained social media engagement



A simple request for a logo became a citywide spectacle and a birthday bash for the ages. Mission accomplished—and party hats off to the Birmingham Zoo.

