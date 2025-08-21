senckađ
news
Lewis Celebrates Double Win at PRNEWS Experiential and Event PR Awards

21/08/2025
Nashville-based agency recognised for creative strategy and execution that united Bourbon fans worldwide through the Kentucky Bourbon Trail World Bourbon Toast

Lewis has been honoured with two accolades at the 2025 Experiential and Event PR Awards, presented by PRNEWS and Chief Marketer. The agency’s work on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail World Bourbon Toast earned recognition for Best Online/Virtual Event and Best PR Event on a Shoestring Budget. See the full list of winners here.

Launched in partnership with the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, the World Bourbon Toast brought bourbon fans together from across the globe to celebrate America’s native spirit - showcasing how creative storytelling and digital engagement can connect communities, even on a lean budget.

KDA vice president of sperations Colleen Thomas said the World Bourbon Toast started as a bold idea to unite people everywhere in a shared moment of connection, and the response last year was overwhelming.

“Last year’s Toast proved that Bourbon brings people together across continents and cultures. From Kentucky to Fiji, Edinburgh to Toronto, glasses were raised in unison. It’s a simple act with a big impact.”

Lewis and the Kentucky Bourbon Trail  just announced the 2nd annual World Bourbon Toast™, which is coming to bourbon fans live from Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Louisville, KY on September 14th.

