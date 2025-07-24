Brand, Performance or Both?

Brand marketing and performance marketing used to live in separate lanes—one built long-term affinity, the other drove short-term action. But more often than not, marketers no longer have that luxury. Time, budget—and perhaps most importantly—audiences don’t experience brands in silos, and our marketing shouldn’t either. We have to win the day every day.

At Lewis, we believe in brand-level work. We believe in setting the stage for action long before action takes place. We love big brand ideas—bold, beautiful campaigns that stop you in your tracks and stay with you long after. There’s absolutely still a place for those epic impressions. But in today’s world, they can’t be the only ones doing the heavy lifting.

The reality is: performance has to build brand, and brand has to perform.​

That’s why we embrace a brandformance mindset—where brand marketing and performance marketing are no longer separate disciplines, but parts of a unified, modern approach to growth.

Scalable systems are required for brands to be on every day and be everywhere, driving market share and revenue growth at every point throughout the customer journey. Every impression—whether a social post, a pre-roll ad, an email, a search-sponsored ad, or a banner—is a brand impression. And fleeting as they are, those touchpoints can be just as powerful at building memory and shaping perception as the once-a-year, beautifully crafted anthem video.

Marketers can’t afford to divide efforts. In an attention-scarce world, everything we put out has to work harder, do more, and deliver both impact and results.

We’ve created a priority, scalable system that fuses the power of performance with the soul of brand. Because we believe growth isn’t just a metric—it’s a mindset. And when brand and performance work together, growth isn’t just possible. It’s beautiful.