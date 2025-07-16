senckađ
22nd State Bank - IYKYK

22nd State Bank, a trusted financial institution in Lower Alabama for over 100 years, initially came to Lewis to increase brand awareness of its two locations in Mobile. We emphasized the bank’s deep local roots and commitment to relationship banking, positioning it as a bank that truly understands the community. Our campaign highlighted Gulf Coast culture—Mardi Gras, local cuisine—and the aspirations of small business owners in agriculture, food, and retail. The campaign led to significant growth in brand awareness, website traffic, new customers, and deposits, showcasing the power of hyper-local marketing in financial services.

