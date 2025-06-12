The Monthly Cut 002 Is Now Available to Stream and Download

The Monthly Cut 002, the latest edition of Little Black Book and The Immortal Awards’ global creative showcase reel, is now available to all Standard and Premium members.



This month's edition features standout work for WhatsApp, Telstra, Brahma, Andrex, Morrisons, Ocado, Rubicon, HOKA, Chicken Licken, and more - crafted by the likes of FCB, Grey, Joe Public, Alto, Leo Burnett, Uncommon, BBDO, Lucky Generals, LePub, MJZ, Biscuit Filmworks, RSA Films, Love Song (and many others).

The inaugural edition, The Monthly Cut 001, has already inspired creatives at over 100 companies across 20 countries and was screened at events in London and Dublin – so don't miss out on this one!

How do I get The Monthly Cut?



All Standard and Premium members of Little Black Book will receive an e-mail with instructions on how to access the reel, which can be streamed and downloaded. Basic members can upgrade their account in My LBB to gain access to the new feature.



If you are a Standard or Premium member and didn’t receive an e-mail please contact themonthlycut@lbbonline.com for assistance.



Who selects the work on The Monthly Cut?



Every edition of The Monthly Cut is curated in collaboration with a creative council made up of respected leaders from across the global brand, agency and craft landscape, alongside LBB’s editorial and creative excellence teams.



The first creative council is packed full of heavyweight, global creative talent - including Coca-Cola’s Islam ElDessouky, IPG’s Susan Credle, BBDO’s Chris Beresford-Hill, Droga5’s Tara Ford and Rethink’s Aaron Starkman.



​​Paul Monan, head of creative excellence at Little Black Book, says, “We’ve been blown away by the positivity and support that we’ve received since launching The Monthly Cut. Our members are interacting with the whole initiative in ways we could only dream of. As well as running our own events, we’ve had partner companies running their own - like our Immortals jury partners The Brill Building did a few weeks back in Dublin. Not only are we inspiring and educating the global creative community, we’re bringing them together in a social way that fosters conversation and connection. We’re excited for how this will grow!”

