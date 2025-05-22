The Elements Music Joins GRG Partners Roster for Midwest Representation

​The Elements Music, the international music agency behind campaigns for brands like Nike, Google, Apple, and Coca-Cola, has joined the roster at GRG Partners for Midwest U.S. representation. The move strengthens The Elements’ presence in a region where GRG represents a slate of industry-leading creative companies, including MJZ, Partizan, and Work Editorial.

Known for fusing top-tier music talent with brand storytelling, The Elements has carved out a distinct space at the intersection of records and advertising. From crafting original compositions with cultural bite to sourcing major-label artists for sync-driven campaigns, the company has become a go-to for agencies and brands looking to bring record-quality music to modern brand work.

“We clicked with the GRG team right away — they’re sharp, genuine, and deeply respected in the industry,” said J Bonilla, co-founder and creative director at The Elements Music. “Their roster is world-class and a perfect match for the kind of artist-first, culture-forward work we love to do.”

This partnership aligns with The Elements’ focus on deeper agency collaboration and its evolving creative ambitions — including the upcoming launch of a record label built for the intersection of records and media.

"We're thrilled to be introducing The Elements to more of the creative community in the Midwest," said Gay Guthrey, partner at GRG Partners. "They bring a unique blend of music expertise and cultural relevance."

With teams in Los Angeles, New York, and London, and a global creative network, The Elements Music specializes in custom music, artist collaborations, music supervision, sonic branding, sound design and final mix. The company was also recently named to the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing media companies in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.theelementsmusic.com.

