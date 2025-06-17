General Motors’ latest brand film is a symphonic homage to American innovation — a bold reimagining of the factory floor as a recording studio, where every weld, bolt, and brushstroke plays a part in composing something greater than the sum of its parts.

The concept began with a deceptively simple brief: use the isolated stems of an iconic rock track to sonically mirror the process of building a car — a visual and musical crescendo that doesn’t fully reveal itself until the final moments. In this analogy, each instrument becomes a stand-in for a stage in the production line — from the rhythmic pulse of manufacturing to the melodic intricacy of design and engineering. Less literal, more lyrical.

For David Droga, this idea had been a long-held vision — a passion project over a decade in the making. And in director Jovan Todorovic, he saw the ideal partner: a filmmaker renowned for his obsessive attention to detail and belief that “making a car is like making music.”

Together with the agency’s creative team and composer Vinnie LoRusso, we embarked on an extensive search for the right track — ultimately landing on Elvis Presley’s “If I Can Dream,” performed with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. An American classic, powerful in message and arrangement, it offered both the gravitas and emotional depth to score the journey.

Securing the archival stems was just the beginning. What followed was a deeply collaborative process: from dissecting the original Abbey Road recording, to reinterpreting the orchestration in a way that aligned perfectly with the choreography of the car’s construction. The result is a composition that slowly builds in tandem with the vehicle itself — a visceral reminder that every great product, like every great song, is built piece by piece with vision, skill, and soul.

In this campaign, GM doesn’t just tell the story of making a car — it invites the world to feel it.



