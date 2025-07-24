Blueberries Flex Muscles with Giant Snacking Revolution

With July known as National Blueberry Month, the US Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) is debuting a new marketing platform designed to grow consumer demand and drive more households to enjoy blueberries every day.

It’s also the Council’s first national campaign under new marketing leads Kevin Hamilton and Inez Be.

Blueberries are known for their health and convenience and are most often consumed at breakfast. What’s not known, however – or, at least, what’s not as top-of-mind as it should be – is that blueberries actually make for better snacking on the go. Along with their health and convenience benefits, blueberries are like nature’s candy: delivering flavour and a fun pop in your mouth at any time. Quite simply, when it comes to snacking, there’s a better way to do it.

Working with SCC (Schafer Condon Carter), the independent agency that was named USHBC’s agency partner following a competitive review last year, the Blueberry Council has developed a new rallying cry: ‘Blueberries. Go Big.’ And it is debuting the platform this month via a multimedia campaign. The campaign includes video, social, search, influencer and more. There will also be a TikTok Top View takeover. The advertising demonstrates blueberries snackability in a variety of situations, from recreational sports to workout recovery.

For example, in one video, we see a dad on a mission to bring blueberry snacks to his soccer-playing daughter as a voice over announcer says, “Take halftime snacks to the next level.” A second video shows folks at a health club recovering from their workouts. The announcer says, “Shake up your recovery routine.”

Both films end with the rallying cry, “Discover a better way to snack. Blueberries. GO BIG.”

“Blueberries have always been celebrated for their health benefits. Our new campaign shifts the conversation from ‘should’ to ‘want’ by positioning blueberries as an effortless lifestyle staple woven into the fabric of American culture,” said Kevin Hamilton, VP of global marketing and communications, USHBC. “‘Blueberries Go Big’ allows us to tell a more emotional story that works across retail and foodservice to move us beyond the breakfast daypart.”

Added Craig Miller, chief creative officer at SCC, “We like to think of blueberries as a challenger fruit. So we embraced our mindset as a challenger agency to bring that same competitive, bold spirit to the campaign. Yeah, blueberries are small, but don’t let their size fool you. Rather, like the campaign’s rallying cry, ‘Blueberries Go Big.’”

