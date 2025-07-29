Rethink Launches Rethink Design

Leading independent creative agency Rethink has launched Rethink Design, its global design practice spanning the agency’s North American offices in New York, Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal. Rethink Design integrates strategy, creativity, branding and design to deliver end-to-end design solutions – from brand strategy and visual identities to packaging and design systems.
While design has always been core to Rethink’s DNA – the agency has a 25 year history of award winning design work for brands like Kraft Heinz, Molson Coors, KitKat, Scotiabank, A&W, and more – formalising this new practice marks a significant shift in how the agency is approaching and elevating design as a discipline.
Rethink has appointed Larissa Marquez as managing director of Rethink Design. A globally respected design leader, Larissa brings two decades of experience guiding multidisciplinary teams at top-tier studios like Pentagram, 2x4, and most recently Brooklyn-based Gretel, where she served as executive director of operations. In her new role, Larissa is based in New York and reports to Sean McDonald, global chief strategy officer at Rethink.
“Today, brands need more than ads – they need identity. Rethink Design is built to meet that need, shaping how brands look, feel, and connect with the world,” said Sean. “We are always striving to rethink category conventions, and design is no different. Bringing together strategy, creativity and design allows us to deliver on impact and outperform investment.”
Larissa added, “Rethink has a long history of pushing creative boundaries. With Rethink Design, we’re scaling that ambition – building a practice that helps brands tell bold stories, disrupt categories, and design for impact. I’m incredibly excited for what’s to come.”
The launch of Rethink Design reflects the agency’s broader evolution into a network of expert-led practices. As Rethink expands its capabilities – most recently establishing PR as a standalone practice and eyeing future specialty practices – it continues to rethink the traditional agency model.
In addition to Larissa, key leadership includes an award-winning team:
Rethink Design currently employs nearly 20 designers across its NA offices, including Zoë Boudreau and Jesse Shaw who won gold at the Young Lions Design Competition at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.