Dame Shares ‘Toy Stories’ to Close Orgasm Gap with Smut, Sass and Satisfaction

In a bold attempt to close the orgasm gap, leading innovative sex toy brand Dame has collaborated with creative agency Rethink and 11 acclaimed erotica authors to launch their first ever book, ‘Toy Stories’. The selected writers put Dame’s award-winning sex toys to the test, then crafting some of the steamiest, funniest, and cheekiest sex toy reviews ever written. This sensual review collection is explicitly designed to inspire women to explore pleasure and will launch right on time for National Orgasm Day this July. To enhance the experience, ‘Toy Stories’ is available printed and online on Dame’s website, encouraging users to explore its pages anywhere, anytime and without holding back.

This initiative directly addresses a critical challenge in the sex toy industry: the reluctance of users to leave descriptive reviews. Unlike many products, sex toys can’t be trialed and returned, making pre-purchase information even more crucial. However, the intimate nature of sex toys often makes it uncomfortable for many to share their experience.This silence not only deprives others of valuable insights, hindering their journey to enhanced pleasure, but it's also particularly pertinent given the persistent orgasm gap affecting women. To that effect, a recent 2024 study in the Journal of Sexual Medicine highlighted this disparity, revealing that women orgasm 22 to 30% less than men overall, with heterosexual women experiencing an even higher discrepancy.

Recognising the surging popularity of erotic literature, especially among women, Dame seized a unique opportunity to democratise pleasure.

"Sexy and sensual books are experiencing a new wave of popularity and we saw this trend as an amazing opportunity to make conversations about sex toys feel less intimidating," said Alexandra Fine, CEO of Dame. "Dame was partially built on the pleasure gap amongst women which is why we love to drive home that we are made by women, for women. By partnering with these sensual and erotic writers, we're engaging our community and 'smut' readers through a format they already are familiar with and love. With this, we hope ‘Toy Stories' inspires people, especially women, to feel more comfortable discussing sex and sexuality openly and shedding shame around pleasure.. At the very least, we're giving people a vivid, graphic and sensual understanding of how our toys can help transform their fantasies into reality."

‘Toy Stories’ features a diverse group of authors, including New York Times and USA Today bestsellers Cathryn Fox, Kayleigh Malcolm, Nikki Sloane, Willow Winters, and Zoe York; critically acclaimed authors Alexandria House, Cecilia Tan, J.C. Hannigan, Marie Gray, poet Christopher Sexton, and New York City-based journalist and author Iman Hariri-Kia.

"The discomfort in sharing honest reviews about sex toys is leaving potential shoppers in the dark. To mark this National Orgasm Day, we are introducing a solution to give people and especially women a better chance at satisfaction and enhancing the shopping experience from reading reviews all the way to the bedroom”, shared Geneviève Jannelle, creative director at Rethink. "Toy Stories is a fun and instructive tool to help people connect with their bodies while learning about Dame products. It's teasers that tease."

Dame hopes this new initiative will empower sex toy users to share their own unfiltered Toy Stories as reviews under their favourite products and finally offer useful, enticing and descriptive reviews for this category of products. These captivating, explicit, and humorous reviews are intended to inspire readers to explore new avenues of pleasure, integrating different forms of play to help close the orgasm gap. Everyone is encouraged to visit dame.com to learn more about ‘Toy Stories.’

