Rethink Welcomes New Talent to New York Office

​Rethink has added five new creative hires in its New York office.

The growing New York office has contributed to Rethink’s most profitable year in its 25-year history and helped fuel its unprecedented run as 2024 Independent Agency of the Year at every major international award show, including Cannes Lions, London International, One Show, Clio, WARC, the Andy’s, and more.

“At Rethink, we’re not just hiring for the work—we’re hiring for what we’re building. Every person who joins helps shape what Rethink New York becomes,” said Tara Lawall, chief creative officer and partner at Rethink New York. “That’s why we look for creatives with heart, talent, and an interest in building something special. This group brings that care, and we’re lucky to grow with them.”

“Each member of the team, old and new, and across all levels, challenges one another — not in competition but in collaboration, which yields unexpected and significant results.” said Rich Greco, executive creative director, design.

Christian Zerbel, Associate Creative Director

Christian joins as associate creative director from Droga5, bringing over three years of experience working on major campaigns for LinkedIn, General Motors, and the United Nations Foundation. Previous to that, Christian got his start at barrettSF.

Kendall Boron, Art Director

Kendall joins Rethink from 72andSunny, where she was an art director on Google, Comcast Olympics, and Choice Hotels. She has been recognised by D&AD New Blood, Young Ones, and Communication Arts.

Jay Do, Art Director

Previously an art director at Le Truc, Jay’s work has been recognised by Cannes and One Show. Throughout his career, he’s worked on brands such as Arby's, Snyder's of Hanover, and Tide.

Samuel Eaton-Kuo, Copywriter

Samuel joins Rethink from Mother NY where he was a creative across clients such as The Wall Street Journal and Streeteasy. Before that, he spent time at Droga5 as a writer.

Melissa Perrett, Copywriter

Melissa joins Rethink from Saatchi & Saatchi NY, where she spent close to three years working on a variety of well known brands including Tide, Downy, Pepperidge Farm, and Pampers. Before that she was a junior copywriter at BBDO San Francisco writing copy for WhatsApp and Wells Fargo, among others.

