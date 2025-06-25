senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Raymarine Taps TBA Outdoors for New Creative Strategy and Production

25/06/2025
9
Share
Outdoor leisure marketing firm will work on creative campaign development and production

Raymarine and FLIR Marine, world leaders in marine electronics, today announced that it  has appointed TBA Outdoors, an outdoor leisure marketing firm, as its creative agency of record.

The scope of work spans creative campaign development and production.

Raymarine develops and manufactures the most comprehensive range of electronic equipment for the recreational boating and light commercial marine markets. Its product lines span radar, navigation aids, instruments, fishfinders, communications, software and systems.

TBA Outdoors is part of TBA Worldwide, a rapidly scaling, independently owned collective of data-driven advertising agencies and marketing specialists.

Raymarine will launch its first work from TBA Outdoors in the summer of 2025.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from TBA Worldwide
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from TBA Worldwide
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1