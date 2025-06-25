Raymarine Taps TBA Outdoors for New Creative Strategy and Production

Raymarine and FLIR Marine, world leaders in marine electronics, today announced that it has appointed TBA Outdoors, an outdoor leisure marketing firm, as its creative agency of record.



The scope of work spans creative campaign development and production.



Raymarine develops and manufactures the most comprehensive range of electronic equipment for the recreational boating and light commercial marine markets. Its product lines span radar, navigation aids, instruments, fishfinders, communications, software and systems.



TBA Outdoors is part of TBA Worldwide, a rapidly scaling, independently owned collective of data-driven advertising agencies and marketing specialists.



Raymarine will launch its first work from TBA Outdoors in the summer of 2025.

