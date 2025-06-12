Vexan Fishing Appoints TBA Outdoors for Marketing Duties

Vexan Fishing, a family-owned manufacturer of top-performing fishing rods, lures and outdoor gear trusted by anglers, has appointed TBA Outdoors as a marketing partner.



The scope of work spans paid social, paid search and social and influencer marketing.



TBA Outdoors is an outdoor lifestyle marketing firm that is part of TBA Worldwide. The latter is a rapidly scaling, independently owned collective of data-driven advertising agencies and marketing specialists.



Based in Iowa, Vexan Fishing is part of Tackle Industries, a family-run and operated business that designs, makes and sells fishing gear, spanning rods, crankbaits, swimbaits, spinnerbaits, as well as apparel. The husband-and-wife team of co-owners, Derek and Lizanne, made the decision to acquire the company four years ago because of their childhood experiences and memories of fishing with their family: Derek would fish at West Twin Lake in Iowa and Lizanne would watch her dad shore fish along the South African west coast.



"Vexan Fishing is a brand forged from values that matter - family, community, craftsmanship, and connection. Their story is authentic, and their mission resonates deeply with outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. We’re fired up to join forces and help amplify their impact - connecting more anglers to the wild joy of the sport they love," said Scott Brandon, CEO, TBA Outdoors.

