senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Vexan Fishing Appoints TBA Outdoors for Marketing Duties

12/06/2025
30
Share
TBA Outdoors will focus on paid social, paid search and social and influencer marketing

Vexan Fishing, a family-owned manufacturer of top-performing fishing rods, lures and outdoor gear trusted by anglers, has appointed TBA Outdoors as a marketing partner.

The scope of work spans paid social, paid search and social and influencer marketing.

TBA Outdoors is an outdoor lifestyle marketing firm that is part of TBA Worldwide. The latter is a rapidly scaling, independently owned collective of data-driven advertising agencies and marketing specialists.

Based in Iowa, Vexan Fishing is part of Tackle Industries, a family-run and operated business that designs, makes and sells fishing gear, spanning rods, crankbaits, swimbaits, spinnerbaits, as well as apparel. The husband-and-wife team of co-owners, Derek and Lizanne, made the decision to acquire the company four years ago because of their childhood experiences and memories of fishing with their family: Derek would fish at West Twin Lake in Iowa and Lizanne would watch her dad shore fish along the South African west coast.

"Vexan Fishing is a brand forged from values that matter - family, community, craftsmanship, and connection. Their story is authentic, and their mission resonates deeply with outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. We’re fired up to join forces and help amplify their impact - connecting more anglers to the wild joy of the sport they love," said Scott Brandon, CEO, TBA Outdoors.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from TBA Worldwide
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from TBA Worldwide
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1