TBA Outdoors Rebrands to UNTAMED with Fierce New Identity

08/07/2025
31
Share
Fueled by grit and a drive to disrupt, Untamed launches with a fearless new identity, integrated strategy, and a summer campaign for Raymarine

TBA Outdoors has officially revealed its boldest evolution yet – rebranding as Untamed.

This isn’t just a name change; it’s a declaration of intent. Fuelled by grit and a mission to disrupt the status quo, Untamed enters the wild with a sharpened focus on integrated, results-obsessed strategies built to help outdoor brands thrive. In a landscape where competitors play it safe, Untamed slashes through mediocrity, introducing a fearless spirit, relentless momentum, and the creative firepower brands need to lead the pack.

“The success of TBA Outdoors gave us the clarity and confidence to evolve. As we looked at where we’re headed and who we’ve become, it was obvious the brand needed to catch up,” said Scott Brandon, CEO. “We’ve grown into something sharper, faster, and more relentless. Untamed is the name that finally fits: it reflects our mindset, our momentum, and the kind of partner we are for brands ready to break through.”

Untamed brings it all together – strategy, creative, media, and tech under one roof. The agency's bold storytelling cuts through the noise, their data-driven approach drives real results, and their deep outdoor know-how ensures every move connects with the right audience. No fluff. Just impact.

Untamed will kick off this next chapter with a major new campaign for Raymarine, launching later this summer.

To learn more about Untamed and how they're helping outdoor brands break through, visit untamed.net.

