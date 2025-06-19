Eight Oh Two Promotes Caitlynn Goheen to Director of PPC

Eight Oh Two has promoted Caitlynn Goheen to director of PPC.



Caitlynn’s Eight Oh Two journey began in the spring of 2017 as a digital marketing intern. Since then, she’s climbed nearly every rung of the paid search ladder—from specialist to analyst, senior analyst to manager, then lead. Now, she takes the helm as director, overseeing a team of nearly a dozen PPC (pay-per-click) professionals and shaping the future of the agency's performance marketing work.

Caitlynn’s leadership has fueled transformative results for clients across a wide range of industries, including Viking, Goal Zero, U Beauty, Frames Direct, and LimeLife, among others. One of the most meaningful highlights of her career is a paid search account she first worked on as an intern and has continued to grow with for almost a decade. That long-term relationship, built on trust, resilience, and collaboration, is a perfect reflection of Caitlynn’s strategic mindset and deep client care.

Another standout moment in her career was the transformation of a global toy brand’s paid search program. With her leadership, what began as a tactical lower-funnel effort evolved into a robust, full-funnel engine—featuring YouTube expansion, dynamic creative testing, and sophisticated audience segmentation. Her work didn’t just improve performance; it fundamentally reshaped how the brand approached digital acquisition in the U.S.

“It’s been an incredible journey watching Caitlynn grow over the years we've worked together. Her evolution in just the last year alone—stepping up from managing one team member to leading nearly a dozen—is a testament to her dedication, adaptability, and sharp mind,” said Sara Akl, VP of performance marketing. “She’s earned this role every step of the way, and I’m deeply proud to see her take the helm as director of PPC.”

Based in Wrightsville Beach, NC, Caitlynn spends her off hours on the tennis court, in hot yoga class, or immersed in a good beach read. Her discipline, creativity, and deep curiosity carry into every aspect of her work—driving the kind of results our clients value most.

