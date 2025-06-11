RSA’s Benito Montorio and Deutsche Telekom Call for Greater Social Responsibility with Anti-Hate Film

A new campaign from Saatchi & Saatchi and RSA’s Benito Montorio ‘Open Your Eyes’ for telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom, is calling for greater social responsibility in addressing online hate.

The campaign, supported through German anti-hate organisations Teachtoday and ichbinhier e.V, follows Telekom’s #AgainstHateSpeech initiative, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to an open society and communications network.

At the heart of the campaign is a 60-second commercial from Saatchi & Saatchi and new Ridley Scott Associates signing director Benito Montorio. True to Benito’s passion for street casting, the film consists of many non-actors from Berlin and Bulgaria adding realism and emotion to this hyper real concept. The film, which runs across TV, cinema, online, and OOH, portrays ordinary moments of everyday life and embodies the core message of the campaign: it is crucial to confront hate speech and show human solidarity.

Benito is acclaimed for his realism in award-winning shorts, documentaries, and commercials for global brands including Levi’s, VW, Guinness, and Johnnie Walker - picking up top industry accolades for artistry and craft including BTTAS, D&AD’s including Pencils for Direction, Gold Lions and a Grierson nomination for documentary.

His recent ‘Reverse Selfie’ work for Dove, was one of the most awarded commercials ever, with 10 awards from D&AD alone.

He is currently in development on his first scripted feature film with RSA.

