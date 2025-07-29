senckađ
news
RIMOWA Selects GUT as Global Agency

29/07/2025
Led by GUT Amsterdam, the partnership marks the agency’s entry into the luxury sector with iconic German luggage and lifestyle brand RIMOWA

Luggage and lifestyle brand RIMOWA has appointed GUT as its global agency, marking the agency's first significant win in the luxury category.

Germany-based RIMOWA is renowned for its high-end suitcases and lifestyle accessories.

GUT will serve as a strategic and creative lead, offering end-to-end consultation and overseeing the development and production of the brand’s primary campaigns.

GUT Amsterdam will lead the account with the support of the GUT Network.

The partnership begins immediately, with GUT Amsterdam working closely with the
RIMOWA team to develop the 2026 creative roadmap and prepare for the inaugural
campaign launch next year.

Andrea Diquez, global CEO at GUT, said: “RIMOWA was looking for an agency to build on its cultural legacy and partner with them across the globe. That’s exactly what GUT does best. We’re honored to have the opportunity to help write the next chapter for such an incredible global brand.”

Emelie De Vitis, senior vice-president marketing and product at RIMOWA, said: "We were looking for an agency that could match our ambition and bring bold, fresh thinking
to how we connect with our audience. GUT’s strategy captivated us at the tissue session, and their final presentation blew us away.”

