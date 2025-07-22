RIMOWA Selects GUT as Global Agency

​GUT has been appointed global agency for iconic luggage and lifestyle brand RIMOWA, marking the agency's first major win in the luxury category with the addition of the highly coveted upscale mobility brand to its roster. Germany-based RIMOWA is renowned for its high-end, instantly-recognisable suitcases and lifestyle accessories.

GUT will serve as a strategic and creative lead, offering end-to-end consultation and overseeing the development and production of the brand’s main campaigns. GUT Amsterdam will lead the account with the support of the GUT Network.

“RIMOWA was looking for an agency to build on its cultural legacy and partner with them across the globe– that’s exactly what GUT does best," said Andrea Diquez, global CEO at GUT. “We’re honoured to have the opportunity to help write the next chapter for such an incredible global brand.”

GUT's strategic insight, creative excellence, and holistic approach to brand partnership clearly resonated with RIMOWA’s vision for the future.

"We were looking for an agency that could match our ambition and bring bold, fresh thinking to how we connect with our audience," said Emelie De Vitis, senior vice-president marketing and product at RIMOWA. "GUT’s strategy captivated us at the tissue session and their final presentation blew us away.”

The partnership begins immediately, with GUT Amsterdam working closely with the RIMOWA team to develop the 2026 creative roadmap and prepare for the inaugural campaign launch next year.

