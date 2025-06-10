senckađ
GUT Amsterdam Promotes Guillaume Roukhomovsky to Executive Creative Director

10/06/2025
Guillaume Roukhomovsky's previous experience includes senior creative roles at 72andSunny, Anomaly and Fred&Farid

GUT Amsterdam has promoted Guillaume Roukhomovsky to executive creative director.

In his expanded role, Guillaume will oversee the creative vision for GUT’s Amsterdam office, and will report directly to GUT's chief creative officer for Europe, Ignacio Ferioli. Guillaume brings over 15 years of creative experience across global brands and award-winning campaigns. Renowned for his bold ideas and collaborative approach, he has been instrumental in shaping GUT Amsterdam’s creative culture and delivering work that resonates with audiences and delivers business results.

“Amsterdam isn’t just a city—it’s a launchpad for global ideas. I’ve seen how bold thinking can take off here, but it doesn’t happen often enough. That’s where GUT comes in”, said Guillaume. “As ECD I look forward to working with the team to transform bold ideas into big business, to maximise Amsterdam’s ambition and true creative courage.”

Before his promotion, Guillaume served as creative director at GUT, leading breakthrough projects for clients such as Heinz, foodora, and AbInbev. His previous experience includes senior creative roles at 72andSunny, Anomaly and Fred&Farid, where he helped craft campaigns for global icons including Axe, Coca-Cola, Diesel, and Under Armour.

“Gui was the first creative at GUT Amsterdam. It makes me very happy to see him take this step. His professional growth lately has been exponential. And as a person, he’s still the same—amazing and kind” said Ignacio Ferioli “He’s definitely one of us—he suffers from the same condition. He’s completely in love with this profession.”

