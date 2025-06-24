Havaianas Selects GUT as Global Agency of Record

Havaianas, the iconic Brazilian footwear brand, has named GUT its global agency of record (AOR) following a competitive pitch process run by SCOPEN with Alpargatas team that included agencies from across Europe and the US. GUT's appointment solidifies a new creative partnership to strengthen Havaianas' global presence focused on key markets in Europe, the US and Asia. The brand’s home market of Brazil and other select markets will continue to be supported by local agency partners.

“We were looking for an agency partner who understands our brand’s deep Brazilian roots and shares our ambition to make Havaianas a truly global icon," said Maria Fernanda, Havaianas global chief marketing officer. “We felt an instant chemistry with GUT - their collaborative spirit, diverse talent, and ability to blend global insights with local cultural relevance were exactly what we were looking for in a creative partner. We’re excited to see where this partnership takes us.”

Havaianas, a globally iconic Brazilian flip-flop brand synonymous with summer, is now setting its sights on becoming a full-fledged international lifestyle icon. GUT’s brave, culture-moving creativity, along with the perspectives and resources of its ten offices around the world will be key to fuelling the brand’s worldwide ambitions.



“We’re incredibly honoured to be chosen as Havaianas’ global agency of record,” said Carmen Rodriguez, GUT global chief growth officer. "As a Brazilian, this brand has been part of my life for as long as I can remember – its spirit, energy, and unmistakable place in Brazilian culture. As an agency, GUT couldn’t be more excited to partner with this iconic brand, to push boundaries, drive results, and solidify its place as a cultural icon on a global scale."



​GUT Madrid will lead the business, working closely with GUT Amsterdam. GUT Madrid chief creative officer Ramiro Rodriguez Gamallo will lead all creative, and GUT Europe managing director Eva Rausch will oversee the business. Market-specific expertise will be leveraged across GUT’s global network to ensure a dynamic and localised approach.

