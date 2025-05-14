Pure Leaf Serves Up Quality Sips in Sensory Idents

Just in time for summer, Pure Leaf unveils a series of cinematic idents that turn the simple act of sipping iced tea into a multi-sensory experience. Pure Leaf’s latest campaign is as real as the brew itself – inviting viewers to taste the difference with their eyes.

Directed by Paul Butterworth and produced by JOJX in partnership with adam&eveDDB, the spot serves up waves of golden liquid, immersive textures and bold lighting design to recreate the feeling of refreshment on screen. Shot using innovative practical effects and minimal CGI, each ident distils the essence of Pure Leaf into a rich, visual.

“The Pure Leaf campaign was a dream gig – a trusting, collaborative agency, a confident client, and a simple yet smart creative,” said Paul Butterworth. “It came packed with technical and creative challenges I could really nerd out on – especially shooting liquids with SFX in ways that haven’t been seen before. Unknown territory is my happy place. I got to work with an incredible SFX team in Poland and a brilliant VFX house. I’m proud of how the product’s colours echo through the real-world art direction. We kept everything as analogue and organic as possible, using inventive lighting and liquid manipulation to bring it all to life.”

“We wanted Pure Leaf's iced tea craftsmanship to come through in the production of these new sensorial spots,” said Sian Coole, creative director at adam&eveDDB. “A lot of the FX was done in camera by Paul and his amazing team, it was a lot of fun experimenting and the elevated techniques felt in keeping with Pure Leaf's high-quality, real-brewed iced tea. What we’ve created feels like a real step towards a refined and elevated brand look you can almost taste.”