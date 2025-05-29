Powerhouse Podcast Launches to Celebrate Female Leaders

The Powerhouse Podcast, a new series to unearth the stories of female leaders changing the face of sports, media, and beyond, has launched.

The series, from twin sisters and former footballers Mollie and Rosie Kmita, promises raw and unapologetic conversations around the mindsets, moments, and stories that helped shape the world’s most influential female powerhouses.

The Forbes 30 under 30 twins have been involved in sport as players, coaches, broadcasters, and business owners, with their hugely impactful grassroots programme the Powerhouse Project growing into a strong global community, inspiring and empowering women and girls to get involved in sport.

Early episodes will see Mollie and Rosie joined by England football superstar and 2025 domestic treble winner Lucy Bronze, and presenter, pundit, and former Lioness, Eni Aluko MBE.

“The Powerhouse Podcast is about growing this unstoppable community of women, learning from them, celebrating them, and inspiring others wherever they are. We dig deep into the mindset, the pivotal moments, and the personal journeys that shape real leadership and drive change. Our responsibility isn’t just to create powerful women in the industry, but to amplify their voices.” said Mollie and Rosie.

The launch is supported with creative and production from Ridley Scott’s RSA and bespoke audio and podcast support from Bark Soho, helping bring the Powerhouse ethos to life. The podcast marks the first time RSA have moved into podcast production.

“There aren’t many people like Mollie and Rosie. We wanted to help them create a space to tell inspirational stories that embody female empowerment and inspire the next generation.” said Madelaine Isaac, RSA Creative.

The first episode was released Thursday 29th and features Mollie and Rosie sharing their incredible journey to date. Tune in and subscribe on Spotify and YouTube.

