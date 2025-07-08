Ogilvy Names Nicola Dodd as President, Ogilvy PR EMEA

​Ogilvy has appointed Nicola Dodd as president, Ogilvy PR EMEA, in addition to her role as managing director, Ogilvy PR UK. Her promotion comes as Matt Buchanan leaves Ogilvy PR after more than six years with the agency.

Nicola will work closely with Ogilvy’s EMEA’s Management Team, driving Ogilvy PR’s proposition and growth across the region, reporting to Ogilvy PR global CEO, Julianna Richter and Patou Nuytemans, Ogilvy EMEA CEO.

Nicola has been managing director of Ogilvy PR UK since 2021 and has led the UK PR business through four consecutive years of growth and award wins for the agency and its creative work.

Julianna Richter, global CEO, Ogilvy PR, said of the changes, “Nicola has been a key player in the UK’s growth and success since joining Ogilvy PR. She brings a wealth of experience in all facets of modern communications, reputation management and influence and will be instrumental in shaping and driving forward our EMEA strategy for Ogilvy PR.

“Nicola was the obvious choice to take on the role given the impressive years of growth, new business success and industry recognition that the UK PR and Influence business has had under Nicola’s leadership. She is an inspiring leader who has built an amazing team, strong client partnerships and industry leading reputation and we are excited for her to take our offer in EMEA to the next level.”

Nicola Dodd said, “As Ogilvy PR in the UK continues to innovate and grow, this is a great time to take on a new challenge. I’m looking forward to further growing and developing our earned-first proposition, award-winning work and client relationships across EMEA while working closely with my brilliant UK leadership team to continue our UK growth and innovation.”

