Sprite Makes Spicy Food 'Hurt So Good' for Heat-Seeking Gen Z

Sprite has unveiled ‘Hurts Real Good,’ a bold new global campaign designed to ignite a spicy food revolution by tapping into gen z's passion for spice.

As well as an invigorating hero film that uses the sounds of spice-induced pain as a soundtrack, the campaign combines global brand partnerships, talent collaborations and festival experiences to showcase how Sprite's intense lemon-lime fizz helps spicy food truly ‘Hurt Real Good'.

Gen z's undeniable passion for spicy cuisine is reshaping culinary trends, with up to 50% of this demographic actively seeking out and ordering spicy food at least once a week. Recognising this profound shift, Sprite feels uniquely positioned not to extinguish the heat, but to prolong and amplify the thrilling sensory adventure.

"At Sprite, we're not just about refreshment; we're a brand of culture, deeply embedded in the pulse of what moves our consumers, and this is reflected in who we have partnered with," said Oana Vlad, global VP at Sprite.

"We recognise that the global love affair with spicy food isn't just a trend – it's a vibrant cultural movement, a pursuit of thrilling sensations. Our intense carbonation and iconic lemon-lime flavour amplifies that sensory adventure, letting you truly lean into the 'Hurts Real Good' feeling. It is the perfect pairing for any spicy food occasion.”



The ‘Hurts Real Good’ platform will be brought to life through dynamic creative executions across Out-of-Home (OOH), Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH), and robust social media activations. Sprite will also be partnering with renowned spicy food brands and launching exclusive late-night pop-up experiences from 1-3 AM.

According to the brand, these integrated activations are designed to forge a strong association between the refreshing power of Sprite and the exhilarating thrill of spicy food, thereby driving consumer engagement and purchase intent.

The global brand and talent partnerships include:

Buldak Fried Noodles: Buldak's renowned fiery noodles provide the ultimate "burn," while Sprite's crisp, clean lemon-lime taste offers the perfect, refreshing counterpoint, enhancing the overall experience and allowing consumers to fully savour the delicious heat.

Takis: This exciting "heat and refresh" pairing unlocks a new go-to flavour duo, perfectly aligning with the preferences of our intensity-seeking, multicultural consumers.

Hot to K-Pop: Artist Karina of K-POP group ‘aespa’ is featured in digital film and OOH creatives as the Sprite’s brand ambassador in Korea.

McDonalds: Sprite is the undeniable partner for spicy chicken. Creating a world-famous combo with the McSpicy, creative executions will be showcased on digital menus, digital kiosks, drive thru and in-app banners.

Digital Experience: An interactive Tik-Tok game that challenges spicy lovers to use their voice to take on the thrill by bringing Sprite and spice together.





The campaign was led and developed by WPP Open X, with VML, supported by Ogilvy PR, EssenceMediacom and Subvrsive.

