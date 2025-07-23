Comic Relief Appoints Ogilvy Group UK for Creative Brief

Comic Relief has appointed Ogilvy Group UK as its creative and strategic agency partner for Red Nose Day 2026, following a competitive pitch process.



Ogilvy Group UK will be tasked with strengthening Comic Relief’s place in the fabric of culture and society and ensuring Red Nose Day 2026 captures the hearts and minds of the nation. The agency drew on its celebrated capabilities across advertising, PR, social, influence and behavioural science in the winning pitch to develop a refreshed creative anchor that will inspire mass support and participation.



​Tammy Einav, chief client officer, Ogilvy Group UK said, "Comic Relief has achieved so much to help so many. It is a privilege to partner with them to support this incredible cause."



Samir Patel, CEO, Comic Relief said, “We are in our 40th year of Comic Relief and believe that comedy and compassion, the foundations we were built on, are as powerful now as they were in 1985. People need hope, community and to feel like change is possible. Red Nose Day gives people an opportunity to come together and do something about the many challenges we face today and have a laugh at the same time.



“We have big ambitions for next year, and they need big ideas which Ogilvy proved they have in bucket loads. We can’t wait to get going and make next year’s Red Nose Day one to remember.”



Red Nose Day returns in March 2026.

