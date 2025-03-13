Octagon Elevates Dennis Trautwei and Adam Butters

​Octagon has welcomed the elevations of two senior executives across the agency’s European marketing division. Dennis Trautwein has been promoted to head of experiences, and Adam Butters has been named head of strategy. Dennis, based in Octagon’s Frankfurt office, and Adam, based in Octagon’s London office, will continue to report directly into Jeff Meeson, managing director, Octagon Europe.

Previously serving as managing director of Octagon Germany and France, Dennis will now oversee the agency’s experiential marketing efforts and capabilities for clients throughout Europe, including the design and growth of impactful experiential marketing campaigns and hospitality programs for Octagon’s Fortune 500 and high-profile brand clients in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and beyond. An industry veteran with nearly two decades of marketing and leadership experience, Dennis has crafted world-class brand campaigns and activations for many of Octagon’s most notable clients. As part of the transition, Jeff will oversee Dennis’s prior MD duties.

Adam, who previously served as head of entertainment for Octagon Europe, will now lead the agency’s strategy division. In the role, Adam will build strategic initiatives and leverage industry trends to drive innovative and results-driven campaigns for Octagon’s roster of clients. Harnessing more than 20 years of industry experience, Adam will utilise Octagon’s industry-leading insights and relationships across sports and entertainment to continue delivering impact for clients throughout the region, as well as guide clients on the evolving landscape.

“As our industry continues to grow and evolve, these appointments reflect Octagon’s focus and investment on constantly delivering best-in-class insights and capabilities to our clients around the world. Dennis and Adam bring unparalleled expertise and vision that will further propel our agency and our clients forward for years to come,” said Jeff. “Their tremendous track record for producing ground-breaking and award-winning work will allow us to continue to enhance Octagon’s mission to push the boundaries of marketing, while creating deeper connections between brands and consumers.”

The elevations of Dennis and Adam follow the recent appointment of Camilla Hessey as head of motorsports, as well as Kim Anderson as managing director, Australia, and Seseki Itsweng as managing director, Africa, continuing the agency’s ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership around the world.