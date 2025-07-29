Octagon Names Lou Nero Co-Managing Director, Baseball

​Octagon has appointed of Lou Nero to co-managing director, Baseball.



He will join Alan Nero in leading the global operations of Octagon Baseball, overseeing Octagon’s expansive baseball player representation business and spearheading strategic initiatives and business development in the baseball space both domestically and internationally. With two decades of experience in baseball representation, Nero has played a pivotal role in negotiating ground-breaking contracts, securing major global marketing and endorsement deals, and guiding generations of some of baseball’s biggest stars. Both will report directly into Phil de Picciotto, founder and president, Octagon.



“Lou has been at the epicentre of Octagon Baseball and an integral part of our division for many years, consistently demonstrating exceptional business leadership, industry expertise, and a deep commitment to our clients,” said Phil. “As MLB and the sport of baseball continue to expand on a global scale, Lou’s strength in identifying diversified revenue streams and unique opportunities for players will continue to drive success for our players and the industry.”



“For decades, Octagon has proudly represented some of the best and most prolific players in baseball, as well as many of the game’s greatest rising stars,” said Lou. “I’m thrilled and proud to work alongside the most talented collection of agents and marketers in the business, and I look forward to continuing to advocate for our clients each and every day, as we create and secure the strongest and most lucrative opportunities throughout their playing careers and beyond.”



Octagon’s extensive history in baseball spans more than 30 years. Throughout that time, Octagon Baseball has consistently remained at the forefront of talent management and sports marketing, representing some of the biggest names across the sport, including MLB Batting Champion and All-Star Bobby Witt, Jr., MLB All-Stars Shota Imanaga, JulioRodriguez, Framber Valdez, Miles Mikolas, Adolis Garcia, brothers Willson and William Contreras, as well as Hall of Famers such as Wade Boggs, Randy Johnson, Edgar Martinez and Mike Piazza.

