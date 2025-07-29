National Hot Rod Association Names Octagon Content Strategy and Media Rights Advisor

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) is shifting into high gear, having named Octagon as the NHRA’s content strategy and media rights advisor.

Octagon, an industry leader in international sports marketing and media rights consulting, will support the NHRA in the development of a long-term content, media, and overarching distribution program. The powerhouse partnership is set to leverage and optimise the NHRA’s expansive content line up, to drive deeper engagement among current and new fans, as well as advance the NHRA’s long-standing track record of delivering incredible excitement to fans everywhere.

Harnessing the NHRA’s massive content offerings, which include the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series on FOX, the Lucas Oil Series, and Congruity Pro Mod Series, to the action-packed streaming of NHRA.TV, to NHRA’s growing AVOD (ad-supported video on demand) channels, to NHRA’s YouTube and social channels, Octagon will conduct in-depth research and platform analysis to maximise all content opportunities.

“We’re thrilled to bring Octagon on board as our content strategy and media rights advisor,” said Steve Reintje, vice president of broadcasting, NHRA. “They’re jumping in to fine-tune the incredible content we produce, from our FOX shows that bring nitro to big audiences, to NHRA.TV’s live racing, our FAST platforms, and the millions following along on YouTube and social media. Octagon’s insight will help us keep fans fired up while contributing to efforts like TV negotiations and broadcast planning beyond 2026.”

“The incredible excitement of NHRA racing, and the remarkable collection of content platforms across the series, is matched only by the hugely passionate and dedicated fan base, and long-standing track record of strong viewership,” said Daniel Cohen, executive vice president, media rights consulting, Octagon. “From broadcast to streaming and social, we’re delighted to work together to further enhance the NHRA’s overall content design, packaging, and distribution strategy efforts, to continue to amplify the sport and drive increased engagement with current and new fans in as many ways possible.”

The NHRA’s work with Octagon builds on a decade of adrenaline-charged coverage with FOX Sports, a partnership that currently runs through the 2026 season and has delivered NHRA’s 330-mph thrills to viewers across the United States. In addition to supporting future TV negotiations, Octagon will further explore how NHRA’s FAST platforms – like Roku Channel, Samsung TV+, Sling Free Stream, and Tubi – can connect with untapped audiences, blending innovation with the sport’s raw power to help welcome new fans to the dragstrip.