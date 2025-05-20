Octagon Named 'Agency of the Year: Brand Consulting' at Sports Business Awards

​Octagon has been honoured with Sports Business Journal’s 2025 Sports Business Award for 'Agency of the Year: Brand Consulting.' The recognition marks Octagon’s fourth win for Brand Marketing and Consulting, and the eighth overall victory for the agency at the Sports Business Awards.



Octagon received the honour for 'Best in Corporate Consulting, Client Services, and Marketing' three prior times, in 2020, 2015, and 2013. In addition, Octagon has won the Sports Business Award for 'Best Talent Representation of the Year' three times, in 2021, 2018, and 2016. Octagon was also recognised as 'Agency of the Year' at the inaugural Sports Business Awards in 2008.



“We are thrilled to receive the Agency of the Year award for Brand Consulting. This recognition is a testament to the belief our partners place in us, as well as the creativity, strategy, and passion our team brings to the work we do for every client we represent,” said Lou Kovacs, president, marketing North America, Octagon. “In a constantly evolving sports landscape, we remain committed to driving authentic connections between brands, athletes, and fans around the world. We’re proud of what we’ve built, and the amazing clients we have the privilege of working with. Thank you to SBJ for this tremendous honour.”



Octagon’s incredible year was highlighted by a number of award-winning campaigns, events, and experiences, redefining what it means to be innovative and creative in the sports industry. The agency guided an impressive collection of Fortune 500 clients, including AB InBev, BMW, Delta Air Lines, Mastercard, TCS, The Home Depot, UPS, and many others to produce bold programming that helped them connect with consumers and capture eyes, hearts, and minds on sports’ biggest stages around the world.

