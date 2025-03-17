Octagon Names Alistair Garland Managing Director of Octagon Tennis

​Octagon has promoted Alastair Garland to managing director of Octagon Tennis. Alastair will continue to report directly to Phil de Picciotto, founder and president, Octagon.



Previously senior vice president of Octagon Tennis, Alastair will oversee the agency’s global tennis operations, player representation, tournament production, sponsorship initiatives, and strategic growth efforts within the sport. An industry veteran with more than two decades of experience at Octagon and throughout the tennis industry, Garland has deep expertise across both player and tournament management, and has driven many of the sport’s most impactful marketing partnerships and commercial successes.



“Throughout his career, Alastair has played a crucial role in delivering value for players, tournaments, media and brands surrounding the full breadth of the professional Tours,” said Phil. “His immense knowledge and relationships across the category, and commitment to doing the right thing for all stakeholders, makes him the perfect leader for our tennis division.”



“I’m honoured to step into this role at such a dynamic time for the sport, as tennis continues to grow and evolve in so many exciting ways around the world,” said Alastair. “Octagon has a long and storied legacy in tennis, and I am proud to continue working alongside our incredibly talented team as we build upon that remarkable success and create new opportunities for players, brands, tournaments, and our global partners.”



Since joining Octagon in 2005, Alastair has helped shape and advance the global reputation and industry standing of Octagon Tennis across the tennis landscape. He is a member of the WTA Tour Board of Directors, and helped to secure the WTA’s title sponsorship with Hologic, as well as the tour’s first mental health partnership with Modern Health.



Alastair will continue to work closely on the leadership of the division with Jorge Salkeld, who has played a central role in furthering Octagon’s continued progression and expansion in tennis and other international initiatives.

