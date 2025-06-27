Nike Is Inspired By Seoul for Ava Rover Debut

To visually launch the Ava Rover, creative studio FutureDeluxe was invited to craft a compelling suite of teaser stills and motion content, guided by HYEIN SEO’s singular artistic direction. The result is a campaign that radiates contrast, motion, and deep textural storytelling.



Operating within their in-house experimental playground, FuturePlay, FutureDeluxe devised a non-standard approach to the project, allowing their global team to dive into free creative exploration. Some of the team combined CGI with generative AI tools to explore unfamiliar visual territory, yielding unexpected, energetic results that echo the spirit of the Ava Rover.

"Breaking away from conventional formats gave us the freedom to capture the essence of HYEIN SEO’s design philosophy, bold, textural, and future-forward,” said the FutureDeluxe team.

The collaboration's output ranged from cinematic teasers to motion-driven artwork serving as a visual extension of the Ava Rover’s story: a product born from creative exploration, cultural energy, and the merging of human imagination with emerging technologies.

